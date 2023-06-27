The Baton Rouge Soccer Club’s 2005 girls team played as well as it hoped to on Tuesday, but came up short in the semifinals of the U.S. Youth Soccer Southern Regional Championships at the Burbank soccer complex.
The North Texas Soccer Club scored a goal in the final minute of stoppage time to edge Baton Rouge 2-1 and advance to Wednesday’s championship match.
Baton Rouge had moved into the semifinal round with wins over teams from Florida (6-1) and Houston (5-1). The level of play was high again on Tuesday, but there weren’t enough goals to show for the work.
“We had control of the game,” Baton Rouge coach Raphie Nunes said. “We attacked more than the opponent. We had more shots and we controlled the game, but in the very last minute, our opponent had a counterattack and found a goal.
“The referee gave five minutes of additional time, and they scored in the fifth minute. It was the very last play of the game.”
A minute before the final goal, former Parkview Baptist star Faith Johnston had apparently scored to give Baton Rouge the lead. Instead, Johnston was called for a foul and the goal wasn’t allowed.
“We had scored a goal that would have won it for us, but the referee called a foul,” Nunes said. “It was supposed to be a foul against our player, but he changed it, and it was a foul on us. Right after that, the other team had a counterattack and scored a goal.”
The Baton Rouge team — an all-star collection of area players that included from Slidell and New Orleans — had advanced to regional play after winning the Louisiana State Cup tournament. Baton Rouge defeated the Alexandria Cajun Rush 10-0 in the championship game on March 26 for the age group’s first state title after advancing to the semifinals the previous two years.
“For most of these girls, it's their last year playing soccer, and they all understood what a great ride we had,” Nunes said. “It was a good run, and I feel like we did everything we were supposed to. It's just that sometimes you can do everything right, and you still don’t win. That was today.”