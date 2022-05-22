The final weekend of college baseball’s regular season provided plenty of movement among candidates to host regionals, bringing significant changes to the field of 64 projections for the NCAA tournament.
Southern Miss, Texas State and TCU are the three teams that improved their standing the most. In a bunched up Big 12, the Horned Frogs seem a good shot to host as regular season champions even though they're ranked No. 34 in RPI.
USM has been in the hosting picture for much of the season, but it was on the wrong side of the bubble last week after hitting a rough patch. The Golden Eagles have now won five straight after a dominant sweep at Middle Tennessee, putting their record at 41-14 with a Conference USA title. USM should be in a solid position to host going forward considering it’s ranked No. 13 in RPI and C-USA is the No. 5 RPI conference. A conference tournament title in Hattiesburg this week could put the Golden Eagles back in the mix for a Top 8 national seed.
Texas State has been outstanding all season, but the team’s RPI ranking has lagged all year. The Bobcats are 44-11 with a dominant 26-4 mark against Sun Belt competition. They’ll still have to play well in the SBC tourney this week to prove to the selection committee that they’re the real deal. The Bobcats ended the regular season with an RPI ranking of No. 26, and there's a chance Georgia Southern could steal their host site in the SBC tournament.
A week after surging into the hosting picture, Vanderbilt (35-19) was among the biggest losers after dropping all three games to LSU in Nashville. With an SEC mark of 14-16, the Commodores seem likely to be headed on the road in the NCAA tournament.
Southern Miss was the first team left out of the hosting picture a week ago, and LSU is in that spot this week. Oregon’s big week played a role in denying LSU a host site after the Ducks (35-21) beat Gonzaga and swept Arizona for four big wins. LSU can easily earn a host site with a deep run in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers have a shot to replace Arkansas, which is lagging in RPI despite holding a sweep over the Tigers and a better conference mark.
The last four or five host sites are very fluid headed into conference tournaments this week.
NCAA baseball projections
KNOXVILLE
1. Tennessee* (1)
2. Wofford*
3. Kennesaw State*
4. Long Island*
BLACKSBURG
1. Virginia Tech* (2)
2. Oklahoma
3. Pennsylvania*
4. Wright State*
STANFORD
1. Stanford* (3)
2. Gonzaga*
3. North Carolina State
4. North Dakota State*
CORVALLIS
1. Oregon State (4)
2. Florida State
3. Dallas Baptist
4. UNLV*
COLLEGE STATION
1. Texas A&M (5)
2. UCLA
3. Clemson
4. Army*
CORAL GABLES
1. Miami (6)
2. Coastal Carolina
3. Georgia
4. Stony Brook*
LOUISVILLE
1. Louisville (7)
2. East Carolina
3. Ole Miss
4. Campbell*
COLLEGE PARK
1. Maryland* (8)
2. Wake Forest
3. UConn*
4. Delaware State*
HATTIESBURG
1. Southern Miss* (9)
2. Vanderbilt
3. Georgia Tech
4. Alabama State*
CHARLOTTESVILLE
1. Virginia (10)
2. LSU
3. Liberty
4. Charleston*
AUBURN
1. Auburn (11)
2. Georgia Southern
3. West Virginia
4. Belmont*
SOUTH BEND
1. Notre Dame (12)
2. Texas
3. Rutgers
4. Southern Illinois*
FORT WORTH
1. TCU* (13)
2. Florida
3. Arizona
4. Davidson*
SAN MARCOS
1. Texas State* (14)
2. Oklahoma State
3. Grand Canyon*
4. McNeese*
FAYETTEVILLE
1. Arkansas (15)
2. North Carolina
3. Louisiana Tech
4. Fairfield*
EUGENE
1. Oregon (16)
2. Texas Tech
3. UC-Santa Barbara*
4. Ball State*
*Automatic qualifier as conference tournament champion.