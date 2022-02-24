Art Briles, who was fired from his head coaching position at Baylor in 2016 after the school investigated university-wide allegations of sexual assault, has been hired by Hue Jackson at Grambling State to be the Tigers’ offensive coordinator, a team spokesman confirmed to The Times-Picayune on Thursday.
Grambling State athletic director Trayvean Scott spoke with ESPN Thursday regarding Briles’ hire, telling the outlet that he spent 10 days researching Briles’ background before supporting the decision to bring him aboard.
"I'm rooted in fact," Scott told ESPN. "I know a lot of things are said and done. We felt it [was appropriate] to give him a chance to really redeem himself after understanding where the facts lie."
Briles' contract will need to go up in front of the Board of Supervisors, in accordance with University of Louisiana System policies. All coaching hires and their contracts, including assistants, must be approved by the Board of Supervisors. Grambling State is one of the nine schools across the state under the University of Louisiana System.
University of Louisiana System President Jim Henderson sent an email to UL board members Thursday regarding Briles, noting in the message that the System has not yet received anything from Grambling State regarding Briles, but added that "we typically do not until personnel reports are submitted."
In the email, Henderson wrote, "Our expectations of our university leadership are clear and the cultures in place on our campuses are not at all similar to the culture described at Baylor at the time. Our presidents and athletics personnel are subject to employment clauses that clearly articulate our expectations and the penalties for falling short of those expectations."
After a Baylor football player was convicted in August of 2015 of sexually assaulting a female soccer player, Baylor hired Philadelphia-based law firm Pepper Hamilton to review the university’s response to its handling of sexual assault cases. A summary of the findings, which found that Baylor had a “fundamental failure” of implementing Title IX and the Violence Against Women Act, was released in May of 2016.
Pepper Hamilton additionally detailed in the summary report that the football program used its own disciplinary system and that staffers, in certain cases, actively chose not to report instances of sexual violence to proper personnel, as is mandated under federal law. Instead, according to the summary, either football coaches or staffers met directly with alleged victims and didn’t advance their allegations to the Title IX office.
Briles, according to Baylor’s regents, "knew about an alleged incident and didn't alert police, the school's judicial-affairs staff or the Title IX office in charge of coordinating the school's response to sexual violence” in at least one of the 17 sexual and domestic violence cases reported between 2011 and 2016, alleging to have involved 19 football players.
Briles’ name had been floating around as a person of interest for Grambling’s offensive coordinator job since Feb. 14, as Football Scoop first reported. However, Grambling State had denied Briles’ candidacy through Wednesday, Feb. 23, after the Monroe News-Star reported that Grambling State had, in fact, hired the embattled coach.
"There is no truth to this rumor," the spokesperson told the Monroe News-Star on Wednesday. "And I will not provide a statement regarding any false hires."
By Thursday, Grambling State had not publicly announced Briles’ hiring, but confirmed to several news outlets, including The Times-Picayune, that the hire was being made. KTAL-TV in Shreveport, an NBC affiliate, tweeted Thursday morning that the station had an exclusive interview with Briles that will air during the station’s 6 p.m. broadcast, confirming the hire.
In August 2021, more than five years after the Pepper Hamilton report was issued, the NCAA decided against issuing heavy sanctions on Baylor and Briles after ruling that Briles and Baylor didn’t violate NCAA rules related to the scandal. The NCAA’s ruling regarding the Baylor case follows in lockstep with previous decisions the organization has made in instances of sexual assault allegations, like with Michigan State and the allegations made against Larry Nassar in 2018.
Briles’ hat has been in the ring for multiple coaching jobs in professional and college football since his initial suspension in May of 2016 and subsequent firing, including with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League in 2017 and at Southern Miss in 2019, but the teams ultimately decided to go in other directions. Hamilton initially hired him before backlash prompted the team to rescind the offer, while Southern Miss’ then-head coach Jay Hopson wanted to hire Briles before university president Rodney Bennett put a stop to it.
Briles has been involved in coaching since his ouster, coaching at Mount Vernon High School in northeastern Texas in 2019 and 2020 after coaching in the Italian Football League in 2018.
Briles finished 65-37 in eight seasons at Baylor, leading the Bears to consecutive Big 12 titles in 2013-14. He was regarded as one of college football's brightest offensive minds and many of his former assistants have gone on to coach elsewhere with some success.