While LSU baseball took a significant hit over the weekend, both Ole Miss and Vanderbilt are surging in this week’s projections for the NCAA tournament's 64-team field.
The Rebels entered last week in danger of being left out of the postseason altogether, but they beat Southern Miss in Hattiesburg and then swept LSU in Baton Rouge to dramatically improve their chances of receiving an at-large bid.
Ole Miss essentially knocked both Southern Miss and LSU out of this week’s projections as host sites. The Golden Eagles rebounded after the loss to the Rebels to take two of three games from UTSA in Hattiesburg, but Maryland and Vanderbilt have leapfrogged USM in the host picture.
Vanderbilt won a pair of games at Arkansas over the weekend, improving the chances of a regional site once again returning to Nashville.
LSU and Southern Miss both have a shot to get back in the hosting picture this week with a pair of series in the Nashville area. USM travels to Middle Tennessee, which is included in this week's 64-team field, and the Tigers head to Vanderbilt.
In the ACC, Florida State also seemed to solidify its position for a host site, beating Miami twice in Tallahassee.
While Tennessee and Oregon State have shown that they are the two teams to beat at this point, there should be a great deal of parity throughout this year’s field.
NCAA baseball projections
KNOXVILLE
1. Tennessee* (1)
2. North Carolina State
3. Charleston
4. Delaware State*
BLACKSBURG
1. Virginia Tech* (2)
2. Wofford*
3. UCLA
4. Wright State*
CORVALLIS
1. Oregon State* (3)
2. Oklahoma
3. UTSA
4. UNLV*
COLLEGE STATION
1. Texas A&M (4)
2. Texas
3. Louisiana Tech
4. Marist*
CORAL GABLES
1. Miami (5)
2. East Carolina*
3. Liberty*
4. Long Island*
SOUTH BEND
1. Notre Dame (6)
2. Arizona
3. Middle Tennessee
4. Maine*
STANFORD
1. Stanford (7)
2. UC-Santa Barbara*
3. San Diego
4. Central Michigan*
FAYETTEVILLE
1. Arkansas (8)
2. TCU
3. North Carolina
4. McNeese*
CHARLOTTESVILLE
1. Virginia (9)
2. LSU
3. Coastal Carolina
4. Campbell*
AUBURN
1. Auburn (10)
2. Georgia Southern
3. Wake Forest
4. Davidson*
COLLEGE PARK
1. Maryland* (11)
2. Florida
3. UConn*
4. Pennsylvania*
LOUISVILLE
1. Louisville (12)
2. Georgia
3. West Virginia
4. Southern Illinois*
STILLWATER
1. Oklahoma State* (13)
2. Texas State*
3. Grand Canyon*
4. Army*
VANDERBILT
1. Vanderbilt (14)
2. Texas Tech
3. Dallas Baptist
4. Belmont*
TALLAHASSEE
1. Florida State (15)
2. Southern Miss*
3. Rutgers
4. Alabama State*
SPOKANE
1. Gonzaga* (16)
2. Oregon
3. Ole Miss
4. North Dakota State*
