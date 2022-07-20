LAKE CHARLES — Chris Grant couldn’t have had a tougher year in his new job as commissioner-in-waiting, and ultimately, Southland Conference commissioner.

Hectic, he admitted Wednesday, doesn’t fully tell the story of how he left his job at the Pac-12 to be the successor to Tom Burnett, the Southland's longtime commissioner who retired in April after 19 years on the job.

Upon Grant’s arrival last summer, the Southland was in a major state of flux.

An exodus of five schools to the Western Athletic Conference, including perennial FCS football power Sam Houston State, and the possibility that two others would bolt as well left the league with just six teams last fall.

It appeared to be heading that way again when McNeese State decided it was going to stay put, which was huge for Grant and the conference.

It was just the beginning of an about-face for the league. Incarnate Word, which was set to leave the Southland this summer, stayed put instead, and Lamar returned to the Southland just weeks ago after spending a year in the WAC.

The decision by Incarnate Word — the reigning football champion — and hasty return of Lamar left Grant, his staff and the league’s coaches scrambling to reconfigure the 2022 schedules for a second time.

“Hectic is not the word,” a smiling Grant said in kicking off his first football media day as commissioner, an event that coincided with the start of the conference’s 60th year.

While it was a tough task, he said it was worth it — especially in getting Lamar, one of the SLC’s founders in 1963, back in the fold.

“Yes, it was very hectic,” Grant said. “But it was a positive hectic that we’ll welcome any day of the week, because we’re so glad to have them back.

“It was a phenomenal opportunity to have Lamar back in our league, and we’re going to continue to celebrate that.”

The return of Lamar and the addition of Texas A&M-Commerce, which made the jump from Division II on July 1, gives the SLC eight football-playing schools and a total of 10 institutions for this academic year.

In addition to Incarnate Word and McNeese, the other schools returning from last season are Southeastern Louisiana, Nicholls, Northwestern State and Houston Baptist.

Grant said eight football schools is a better number — for now — as opposed to last year, but he didn’t rule out the possibility of going to 10 in the future and wouldn’t stop looking “under stones.”

“We’re going to be pretty bold about seeking out partners that believe in us and what our vision is going forward,” he said.

With that, Grant noted his cell phone is on 24/7 and said any future expansion likely will come from a Division I school rather than an upper-level Division II school like Texas A&M-Commerce.

“I don’t want to eliminate anything, but the priority is Division I institutions,” Grant said. “There has been outreach at this time coming in than it has been us going out and actively recruiting them as we were going through the past seven months.”

Whatever the future holds, Grant said, he’s confident the rough days and months of the past year are well behind the conference.

“I think our membership is as strong as it’s ever been,” he said. “We’re finally united. A lot of times, people didn’t see this day coming last year. But there's a bond and a united spirit amongst our membership, amongst our tenured universities.

“We went about it with a spirit of showing we will rise with a lot more exciting things to come. There’s unwavering support for each other and that’s a big difference from where we were last year.”