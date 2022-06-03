While all eyes are on LSU and UL baseball, Louisiana Tech is swinging the bat well and often in their opening game of the NCAA baseball regionals against Dallas Baptist.
The Bulldogs baseball team, competing in the Austin Regional, were up 7-4 in their opening game in the bottom of the sixth inning with two outs when catcher Jorge Corona got up to the plate.
On a pop fly to the middle of the park in Austin, home of the Texas Longhorns, the centerfield loses the ball in the air and chaos ensues. Corona's hit clears the bases and scores himself, scoring on a rare inside-the-park grand slam.
GRAND SALAMI TIME... Inside-the-park style ‼️11-4 'Dogs!@jcoronaa12 | #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/JSwg0glAAt— Diamond Dogs (@LATechBSB) June 4, 2022
The unconventional grand slam pushed the Bulldogs lead to 11-4 entering the 7th inning.
If Louisiana Tech wins their game, they'll face regional host Texas tomorrow night for a chance to sit in the driver's seat to win the regional.