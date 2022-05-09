The further we get into May, the more each college baseball game will have an impact on seeding and which teams earn bids to the 64-team NCAA tournament.
For the first time this season, Tennessee (42-6) suffered a weekend series defeat, and it came in surprising fashion on the road against a Kentucky squad (26-21) that has a lot of work to do to join postseason contention.
In my first projections of the season, the No. 1 seed is Tennessee, but Oregon State (38-9) increasingly looks like a team that could knock the Volunteers off their perch.
LSU (32-15) is looking more and more like a solid bet to host a Baton Rouge Regional with three consecutive weekend series wins after being swept at Arkansas last month.
With teams like Southern Miss and Georgia trailing off a bit, the final two or three of the 16 host sites are somewhat fluid. Georgia still has a strong shot at hosting, but five weekend series defeats weigh down the Bulldogs. USM (36-12) had a little wiggle room to work with thanks to a strong start, including a 15-game win streak. Consecutive weekend series defeats to UAB and Old Dominion have hurt a USM team that looked like a Top 8 seed in April. Both squads will need to rebound headed into their conference tournaments.
NCAA regional projections
KNOXVILLE
1. Tennessee* (1)
2. Maryland
3. Southeast Missouri State*
4. Coppin State*
CORVALLIS
1. Oregon State* (2)
2. Rutgers*
3. Florida
4. Fairfield*
STILLWATER
1. Oklahoma State* (3)
2. Grand Canyon*
3. UTSA
4. Ball State*
FAYETTEVILLE
1. Arkansas (4)
2. TCU
3. Louisiana
4. Army*
BLACKSBURG
1. Virginia Tech* (5)
2. Wofford*
3. Coastal Carolina
4. Campbell*
CORAL GABLES
1. Miami (6)
2. Oklahoma
3. UCLA
4. Central Connecticut State*
COLLEGE STATION
1. Texas A&M (7)
2. Texas
3. Louisiana Tech
4. Prairie View A&M*
SOUTH BEND
1. Notre Dame (8)
2. Arizona
3. Pennsylvania
4. Wright State*
LOUISVILLE
1. Louisville (9)
2. Texas Tech
3. Liberty
4. Maine*
STANFORD
1. Stanford (10)
2. UC Santa Barbara*
3. San Diego
4. North Dakota State*
BATON ROUGE
1. LSU (11)
2 Texas State*
3 Wake Forest
4 McNeese*
CHARLOTTESVILLE
1 Virginia (12)
2 Georgia Southern
3 Old Dominion
4 Charleston*
AUBURN
1 Auburn (13)
2 North Carolina State
3 Mercer
4 Evansville*
SPOKANE
1. Gonzaga* (14)
2. Oregon
3. Dallas Baptist
4. UNLV*
HATTIESBURG
1. Southern Miss (15)
2. Georgia
3. East Carolina*
4. Columbia*
TALLAHASSEE
1. Florida State (16)
2. Vanderbilt
3. West Virginia
4. Davidson*