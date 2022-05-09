BR.georgialsu.050122 0279.jpg

LSU shortstop Jordan Thompson (13) makes the throw to first for a double play try as Georgia's Cory Acton (9) arrives late at second base in the third inning of LSU's 12-7 loss to Georgia in LSU’s Alex Box Stadium Saturday.

 PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

The further we get into May, the more each college baseball game will have an impact on seeding and which teams earn bids to the 64-team NCAA tournament.

For the first time this season, Tennessee (42-6) suffered a weekend series defeat, and it came in surprising fashion on the road against a Kentucky squad (26-21) that has a lot of work to do to join postseason contention. 

In my first projections of the season, the No. 1 seed is Tennessee, but Oregon State (38-9) increasingly looks like a team that could knock the Volunteers off their perch.

LSU (32-15) is looking more and more like a solid bet to host a Baton Rouge Regional with three consecutive weekend series wins after being swept at Arkansas last month.

With teams like Southern Miss and Georgia trailing off a bit, the final two or three of the 16 host sites are somewhat fluid. Georgia still has a strong shot at hosting, but five weekend series defeats weigh down the Bulldogs. USM (36-12) had a little wiggle room to work with thanks to a strong start, including a 15-game win streak. Consecutive weekend series defeats to UAB and Old Dominion have hurt a USM team that looked like a Top 8 seed in April. Both squads will need to rebound headed into their conference tournaments. 

NCAA regional projections

KNOXVILLE

1. Tennessee* (1)

2. Maryland 

3. Southeast Missouri State*

4. Coppin State*

CORVALLIS

1. Oregon State* (2)

2. Rutgers*

3. Florida

4. Fairfield*

STILLWATER

1. Oklahoma State* (3)

2. Grand Canyon*

3. UTSA

4. Ball State*

FAYETTEVILLE

1. Arkansas (4)

2. TCU

3. Louisiana

4. Army*

BLACKSBURG

1. Virginia Tech* (5)

2. Wofford*

3. Coastal Carolina

4. Campbell*

CORAL GABLES

1. Miami (6)

2. Oklahoma

3. UCLA

4. Central Connecticut State*

COLLEGE STATION

1. Texas A&M (7)

2. Texas

3. Louisiana Tech

4. Prairie View A&M*

SOUTH BEND

1. Notre Dame (8)

2. Arizona

3. Pennsylvania

4. Wright State* 

LOUISVILLE

1. Louisville (9)

2. Texas Tech

3. Liberty

4. Maine*

STANFORD

1. Stanford (10)

2. UC Santa Barbara*

3. San Diego

4. North Dakota State*

BATON ROUGE

1. LSU (11)

2 Texas State*

3 Wake Forest

4 McNeese*

CHARLOTTESVILLE

1 Virginia (12)

2 Georgia Southern

3 Old Dominion

4 Charleston*

AUBURN

1 Auburn (13)

2 North Carolina State

3 Mercer

4 Evansville*

SPOKANE 

1. Gonzaga* (14)

2. Oregon

3. Dallas Baptist

4. UNLV*

HATTIESBURG

1. Southern Miss (15)

2. Georgia

3. East Carolina*

4. Columbia*

TALLAHASSEE

1. Florida State (16)

2. Vanderbilt

3. West Virginia

4. Davidson*

