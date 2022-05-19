Alabama football coach Nick Saban sparked a firestorm Wednesday night when he claimed Texas A&M is "buying" recruits during an event that included local business leaders in Birmingham.
By Thursday morning, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher called his own news conference and lashed out at Saban, his former boss at LSU, over Saban's comments.
Saban started things when he lamented Wednesday night that the Crimson Tide had finished second to Texas A&M in this year's recruiting rankings. The Aggies reeled in what some services called the highest-rated class of all time.
"A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team — made a deal for name, image, likeness," Saban said. "We didn't buy one player, all right? But I don't know if we're gonna be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it. It's tough."
Saban claimed that his program was "doing it the right way" last year when his Alabama players made $3 million total, spread among 25 players who were able to attract name, image and likeness (NIL) deals.
Fisher said Saban has since tried to call him, but he didn't accept the call.
On Thursday, Fisher didn't attempt to conceal his anger as he went after his former boss. He was Saban's offensive coordinator from 2000-04 at LSU, the last time the two men have worked on the same staff.
During Thursday' news conference, Fisher said his program has broken no rules.
"It's despicable that a reputable head coach can come and say this, when he doesn't get his way or things go his way," Fisher said. "The narcissist in him doesn't allow those things to happen. It's ridiculous when he's not on top."
Fisher cast Saban's critique as being directed at young recruits and their families.
"It's despicable," Fisher said. "We're taking shots at 17-year-old kids. We never bought anyone. When (Saban) doesn't get his way or things don't go his way. The narcissist in him won't let him do it.
"Go dig into Saban's past. It's despicable. It's personal to us, and I know the guy really well."
Fisher said with the way he was raised, he would have been slapped for saying the things Saban said.
"You can call me anything you want to call me," Fisher said."You ain't calling me a cheat. I don't cheat and I don't lie. If you did, a grown man slapped you across the head. Maybe someone should've slapped him (Saban)."
Fisher even went after the idea that Saban is a football coach who should be looked up to.
"Some people think they're God," Fisher said. "Go dig into how 'God' did his deal. You may find out about a lot of things you don't want to know.
"We build him up to be the czar of football. Go dig into his past, or anybody that's ever coached with him. You can find anything you want to find out — what he does and how he does it ... and it's despicable."
Asked whether he planned to speak with Saban again, Fisher said: "We're done."
"You coach with people like Bobby Bowden and learn how to do things," Fisher said. "You coach with other people and learn how not to do things. There's a reason why people haven't gone back to work for him."
Texas A&M and Alabama are scheduled to play Oct. 8 in Tuscaloosa. The Aggies defeated Alabama 41-38 last year in College Station, Texas.