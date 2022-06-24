UL softball player Jourdyn Campbell garnered two of the five major awards on the LSWA All-Louisiana softball team.
Campbell was named Hitter of the Year and Newcomer of the Year on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association team. The sophomore third baseman hit .392 with 11 doubles, 11 homers and 35 RBIs. The Cajuns placed four other players — most of any school — on the first team including catcher Sophie Piskos, first baseman Stormy Kotzelnick, second baseman Melissa Mayeux and designated player Karly Heath.
Bossier Parish's Primrose Aholelei was selected Pitcher of the Year; Louisiana Tech's Sierra Sacco earned Freshman of the Year honors and McNeese's James Landreneau was picked Coach of the Year. Aholelei statistics included a 28-3 record, 1.14 ERA and 344 strikeouts in 191 innings. Sacco hit .444 and scored 54 runs. Landreneau led the Cowgirls to the Southland Conference regular-season and tournament titles, a 40-21 record and their first NCAA regional tournament final.
LSU's first-team picks were pitcher Ali Kilponen, shortstop Taylor Pleasants, outfielder Ciara Briggs and utility player Shelbi Sunseri.