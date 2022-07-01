BALTIMORE — Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, who was found unresponsive in his Baltimore home on June 21, died from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, a spokesman for the Office of Chief Medial Examiner reported Friday.
Agency spokesperson Bruce Goldfarb said no written autopsy report was available yet.
Baltimore police have not ruled out the chance of an overdose, but said there were no signs of foul play or trauma.
The Ravens issued the following statement: “Our priority is focused on the man Jaylon was and the positive impact he made on so many as a father, son, fiancee, friend and teammate. It would be inappropriate for us to comment further while we continue to support his family and teammates, who are mourning the tragic loss of a loved one and will celebrate his life tomorrow.”
Ferguson's fiancee Doni Smith declined to comment Friday on the nature of his death.
A viewing and funeral service for Ferguson is scheduled Saturday in St. Francisville.
Ferguson, who played at West Feliciana High School, was entering his fourth NFL season in Baltimore. He was a third-round draft pick from Louisiana Tech, where he held the FBS record for career sacks (45).
He started 10 of his 38 games with the Ravens, compiling 67 tackles and 4½ sacks.