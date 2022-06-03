The Southern Miss baseball team will face Army West Point in the Hattiesburg Regional starting at 1 p.m. on Friday. You can follow along here for the score and live updates from the NCAA tournament game at Pete Taylor Park.
The No. 1 seed Golden Eagles will go with ace right-hander Tanner Hall (8-2, 2.69) as their starter and No. 4 Army will start left-hander Connelly Early (7-3, 3.39).
The winner of the Army-USM game will play the winner of Kennesaw State-LSU at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The losers will play at noon on Saturday.
Follow along below for the latest on the game in Hattiesburg.