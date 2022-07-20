LAKE CHARLES — Southeastern Louisiana has been voted preseason favorite to win the Southland Conference football championship for the second year in a row.
The new-look Southland Conference announced the predicted order of finish Wednesday morning, kicking off media day that featured the head coach and two players from each of the league’s eight football-playing schools.
In a vote of the head coaches and football sports information directors from each institution, Southeastern edged defending champion Incarnate Word by four points after both schools collected seven first-place votes.
Nicholls picked up the other two firsts. Coaches and SIDs could not vote for their own school.
SLU, which last season went to the FCS playoffs for the second time in the last three seasons with a full, 24-team bracket, tallied 90 points to Incarnate Word’s 86.
Nicholls was third with 79 points followed by McNeese State (61) and Northwestern State (44).
Texas A&M-Commerce, making its debut in the league after moving up from Division II, was fifth with 39 points, while Lamar (25) and Houston Baptist (24) rounded out the poll.
Southeastern had 12 total selections, including a conference-best seven first-team picks, on the preseason all-conference team that was released last week.
Southland preseason poll
(first-place votes in parentheses)
Southeastern (7) 90 points
Incarnate Word (7) 86
Nicholls (2) 79
McNeese State 61
Northwestern State 44
Texas A&M-Commerce 39
Lamar 25
Houston Baptist 24