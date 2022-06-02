The Missouri State baseball team won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament last week to earn a spot in the NCAA tournament, but the Bears had to feel they weren't necessarily being rewarded for their accomplishments when they showed up at their hotel in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Players from the Missouri State baseball team posted a Twitter thread late Wednesday, tagging the NCAA while sharing photos from their hotel.
"Here's a threat of the disgusting conditions of the hotel you put us in for our 2022 baseball regional in Stillwater, Oklahoma," Missouri State senior right-hander Trey Ziegenbien posted in a tweet to start the thread.
What followed were plenty of gross images from inside the players' rooms - possibly bed bugs, large stains on mattresses, hair on pillows and rooms that appear to have not been cleaned for a while.
@NCAA @NCAABaseball— Trey Ziegenbein (@tziegenbein32) June 2, 2022
Mysterious undergarments. pic.twitter.com/QbvrZiDWDA— Trey Ziegenbein (@tziegenbein32) June 2, 2022
Blood stains in our beds. pic.twitter.com/b2gYsDDcTj— Trey Ziegenbein (@tziegenbein32) June 2, 2022
Bed bugs. pic.twitter.com/6orfR3Exxj— Trey Ziegenbein (@tziegenbein32) June 2, 2022
Fake eyelashes in the carpets. pic.twitter.com/WsziyaL7fD— Trey Ziegenbein (@tziegenbein32) June 2, 2022
Do I need to say anything? pic.twitter.com/RYLSDlGOGp— Trey Ziegenbein (@tziegenbein32) June 2, 2022
. pic.twitter.com/KXjVXAHFIG— Trey Ziegenbein (@tziegenbein32) June 2, 2022
Conclusion of the thread. Thanks for following along. Goodnight friends! Hope to hear from you soon @NCAA pic.twitter.com/Mai5285gql— Trey Ziegenbein (@tziegenbein32) June 2, 2022
The good news is that the Missouri State baseball team was headed to a new hotel in Stillwater early Thursday morning, leaving behind the Microtel by Windham.