Missouri St Central Arkansas Baseball

Missouri Sate baserunner Dakota Kotowski advances to third base against Central Arkansas during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Conway, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

 Michael Woods

The Missouri State baseball team won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament last week to earn a spot in the NCAA tournament, but the Bears had to feel they weren't necessarily being rewarded for their accomplishments when they showed up at their hotel in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Players from the Missouri State baseball team posted a Twitter thread late Wednesday, tagging the NCAA while sharing photos from their hotel.

"Here's a threat of the disgusting conditions of the hotel you put us in for our 2022 baseball regional in Stillwater, Oklahoma," Missouri State senior right-hander Trey Ziegenbien posted in a tweet to start the thread.

What followed were plenty of gross images from inside the players' rooms - possibly bed bugs, large stains on mattresses, hair on pillows and rooms that appear to have not been cleaned for a while.

