The Southeastern Louisiana baseball team is headed back to the NCAA baseball regionals.
The second-seeded Lions pounded out 14 hits in routing McNeese State 11-7 on Saturday in the deciding game of a best-of-three Southland Conference championship series at Joe Miller Park in Lake Charles.
SLU (30-29) last played in an NCAA regional in 2017 at the Baton Rouge regional. The Lions will find out their playoff destination on Monday.
On Saturday, SLU's Shea Thomas and Preston Faulker continued their torrid hitting, going a combined 6 of 11 with six RBIs. Tyler Finke added two hits and three RBIs for SLU.
The Lions built a 3-0 lead in the first inning and were never threatened , leading 8-4 after seven innings and tacking on three more in the top of the ninth.
Top-seeded McNeese (34-23) saw their streak of three-straight NCAA appearances end.
The Cowboys scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth, but John Leslie's pop-up to second base ended the game and started a dog pile for the Lions.