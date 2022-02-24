As state lawmakers took aim at LSU last year over failures to properly respond to reports of sexual misconduct and domestic violence, leaders from each of Louisiana’s public university systems vowed to do better.
They promised to thoroughly investigate sexual misdeeds on their campuses, ensure students’ safety and root out sexual predators who had slipped through the cracks.
But not even a full year after those legislative hearings began, Grambling State University confirmed Thursday that they had hired an offensive coordinator perhaps best known nationally for ignoring sexual assault scandals at Baylor University. Art Briles, who was fired from Baylor over mishandling reports of assault and who was accused by an NCAA panel of having an “incurious attitude toward potential criminal conduct by his student-athletes” is headed to Grambling, a team spokesperson confirmed to The Times-Picayune.
Grambling State’s Athletic Director Trayvean Scott told ESPN on Thursday that he wanted to give Briles “a chance to really redeem himself after understanding where the facts lie."
Others say Briles does not deserve the redemption tour — particularly in a state where complaints about prioritizing football over students’ safety on campus reached a fever pitch just last year. Grambling is about four hours north of LSU, and is part of the University of Louisiana system. Their board of supervisors is expected to be required to approve Briles’ contract.
“Briles made career decisions — bad ones — by placing football success and protection of his own players over the safety of student athletes,” said David Ridpath, a sports management professor at Ohio University and past president of the Drake Group, which pushes for reform in college athletics.
“I get second chances, but what has Briles done to rehab himself and atone for what happened at Baylor to warrant another chance?” Ridpath said. “He was in charge. I think it’s a bad move by Grambling.”
Morgan Lamandre, the legal director of the Louisiana’s Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response Center, blasted Briles’ hire Thursday on social media.
“We just really welcome those that tolerate sexual harassment and assault with open arms to our state,” she wrote.
New clauses in coaching contracts
UL System President Jim Henderson was among the university officials who testified before state lawmakers last year about how UL campuses would work to ensure that officials thoroughly respond to sexual assault complaints. The system adopted new language for coaching contracts, after LSU officials said they could not fire employees who failed to follow federal laws to prevent sex discrimination if those requirements weren't spelled out in their contracts.
Coaching contracts within the UL system now include a clause that requires coaches to promptly report to university administrators "any known violations of the University’s or the University of Louisiana System’s Sexual Misconduct Policy (including, but not limited to sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual exploitation, domestic violence and stalking) that involve any student, faculty, or staff or that is in connection with a University sponsored activity or event.”
The clause also requires that coaches report emergencies to law enforcement or 911, and describes a “known violation” as a violation, or an alleged violation, of the federal law barring discrimination on college campuses, known as Title IX. A known violation also includes "power-based violence that coach is aware of, or has reasonable cause to believe is taking place or may have taken place."
But that contract language would only apply once Briles is at Grambling State. It would not prevent the university from hiring him, despite his past offenses at Baylor.
Baylor investigation findings
At Baylor, investigations found that Briles knew of at least one of 17 sexual assault and domestic violence cases reported between 2011 and 2016 and did not alert police or campus administrators. The law firm Pepper Hamilton, which investigated Baylor’s sexual assault problems, found that athletic department leadership failed to properly act in response to reports of sexual misconduct and that there were “significant concerns about the tone and culture within Baylor’s football program” relating to accountability for misconduct.
Though Briles avoided NCAA sanctions over the scandal, an NCAA panel still found major problems with his leadership.
“In each instance, when the head coach received information from a staff member regarding potential criminal conduct by a football student-athlete, he did not report the information and did not personally look any further into the matter,” the panel said, according to an Associated Press report. “His incurious attitude toward potential criminal conduct by his student-athletes was deeply troubling to the panel.”
One panel member said Briles’ lack of response was not simply to university policy violations, but to felonies like rape and physical assault, The Associated Press reported. “The head coach failed to meet even the most basic expectations of how a person should react to the kind of conduct at issue in this case,” the panel found, according to the AP.
Henderson, UL's president — who was not available for an interview Thursday — sent an email to UL System board members that referenced rumors about Briles’ hiring. He wrote that the NCAA report cited a “campus-wide culture of nonreporting” at Baylor in its decision not to penalize Briles.
“Our expectations of our university leadership are clear and the cultures in place on our campuses are not at all similar to the culture described at Baylor at the time,” Henderson wrote. “Our presidents and athletics personnel are subject to employment clauses that clearly articulate our expectations and the penalties for falling short of those expectations.”
The Pepper Hamilton report at Baylor found that the choices made by football staff and athletics leadership “posed a risk to campus safety” and that football staff conducted their own inquiries that improperly discredited complainants. They also found a culture of keeping reports of sexual misconduct in-house in Baylor’s Athletics Department — an issue that the law firm Husch Blackwell also found in their 2021 review of LSU’s sexual misconduct failures.
“In some cases, football coaches and staff had inappropriate involvement in disciplinary and criminal matters or engaged in improper conduct that reinforced an overall perception that football was above the rules, and that there was no culture of accountability for misconduct," that report found.
Baylor paid more than $15 million to Briles in severance upon firing him. He has denied wrongdoing.
Staff Writer Amie Just contributed to this report.