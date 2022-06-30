UCLA and USC are planning to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten by 2024, syndicated sports writer Jon Wilner first reported on Thursday.

The move has not been finalized at the highest levels of power, Wilner said in a tweet. The Athletic has also confirmed that the two schools and the Big Ten are in talks.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reports that UCLA and USC reached out to the conference, and there are legal hurdles to cross before it can become a reality.

If the Big Ten does lure UCLA and USC, it would be a major boost for the conference as the SEC grows into a more dominant force. Texas and Oklahoma are set to join the SEC as early as 2024.

If the Trojans and Bruins make the dramatic shift, the Big Ten's membership would stretch from New Jersey, where Rutgers is located, to Los Angeles.

Thursday's big news could force more movement among the other major conferences with the SEC potentially looking to add to its membership, creating instability in the Big 12 and the ACC.