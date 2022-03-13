KATY, Texas — Southeastern Louisiana came into the Southland Conference men’s basketball tournament as the highest scoring team in the SLC, averaging nearly 80 points per game.
With a spot in the NCAA tournament on the line Saturday night in the conference championship game, the Lions scored their lowest conference output of the season in a 73-65 loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at the Merrell Center.
The Lions lost a double-digit first-half lead and didn’t score a field goal in the game's final five minutes. SLU was held to 37.5% shooting with leading scorer Gus Oakafor going 2 of 12 from the field, including 1 of 7 from 3-point range.
“It was a tough way to go out for these guys because we had a really good year,” Southeastern coach David Kiefer said. “Hats off to A&M-Corpus Christi. Defensively, they were really good tonight.”
A&M-Corpus Christi (23-11, 8-7 Southland) went on a 14-4 run after the Lions had cut the lead to three points with five minutes left and never looked back.
Tournament MVP Terrion Murdix and Jalen Jackson led the Islanders with 13 points apiece, while De’Lazarus Key added 12 and San Antonio Brinson had 10.
The championship win and automatic bid to the NCAA tournament is the Islanders second and first since 2007.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the group of guys,” first-year Islanders coach Steve Lutz said. “We’ve had an up-and-down season, but you always want to be playing your best basketball in March and these guys stayed the course.”
Southeastern (19-14, 10-5) was led by Keon Clergeot, who scored 18 points, while Ryan Burkhardt added 14 and Joe Kasperzyk 10.
“Every night is not going to be as perfect as you want it to be,” SLU’s Jalyn Hinton said. “It just wasn’t our night offensively. We had trouble driving the lane, and they collapsed very hard. It was tough to get it going, and I just tip my hat to them.”
Added Burkhardt: “They contested every shot and we didn’t get too many clean looks, but we made those shots throughout the year and they just didn’t go in tonight. Credit their defense. We just fell a little short tonight.”
The No. 2 seed Lions beat third-seeded UNO 74-65 Friday night in the semifinal and were looking for their second NCAA tournament bid and first since 2005, when the No. 15 Lions lost to No. 2 seed Oklahoma State 63-50.
The Lions did finish the season with more wins (19) than they did the past two seasons combined (16).
“We want to be competing for championships every year we are here, and these guys got the ball rolling,” Kiefer said. “As down as I am right now, I’m proud of our guys.”
The fourth-seeded Islanders upset top-seeded Nicholls on Friday 71-64 and saved plenty of energy for Saturday.
“We bought into everything coach told us,” Murdix said “And now we are going to the tournament, and we are about to be dancing.”
The Lions spotted the Islanders the game’s first four points, but then went on a 13-0 run, including 3-pointers by Okafor, Clergeot and Burkhardt, tying the SLC season record for 3-pointers (287) just four minutes into the game.
Roscoe Eastmond broke the record a minute later with a 3-pointer from the top of the key.
The Islanders battled back, going on a 15-4 run, tying the game at 17 on a 3-pointer by Brinson and taking the lead a minute later on a put-back by Stephen Faramade.
The Islanders led 35-30 at halftime, holding the Lions to 37.5% shooting. The Lions made their first four 3-pointers, but then finished the half 1-for-6 beyond the arc. Nine first-half turnovers also contributed to the early deficit.
In the second half, Clergeot scored eight straight — including two 3-pointers — to give the Lions a 40-39.
A&M-CC went up by as much as seven before a Burkhardt 3-pointer drew the Lions within three, 59-56, with five minutes to go.
The Lions then went cold, with the Islanders going on a 14-4 difference-making run to seal the victory.