INDIANAPOLIS — This was a long time coming for Cole Kelley, a journey with more twists and turns than he could have imagined when he left Lafayette to pursue a college football career way back in 2016.
But as he sat at a podium Wednesday morning wearing an NFL combine-issued hoodie as one of 15 quarterbacks competing in the NFL’s premier pre-draft event, Kelley spoke as someone grateful for the path he’s walked.
He was a decorated high school football player at Teurlings Catholic who earned himself the opportunity to play quarterback at college football’s highest level, with the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Southeastern Conference. He spent three seasons there, playing in 18 games before deciding to transfer to Southeastern Louisiana. Then, the pandemic hit.
It took Kelley six years and two schools to get to that podium. He is 24 years old and will turn 25 during his rookie season.
“And I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” he said.
As wandering as his trajectory has been, Kelley knew this is where he’d end up, auditioning with more than 300 other top prospects ahead of the April NFL draft.
The numbers back that idea up.
Quarterbacks don’t usually cast as long a shadow as Kelley’s 6-foot-7 frame. Back in his Teurlings Catholic days, he was almost as accomplished as a basketball player (averaging 19 points per game as a junior) as he was on the football field. His frame is, without question, NFL caliber.
Few have experienced seasons like the one Kelley strung together in his final season at Southeastern, when he was one of the most productive players in all of college football.
In 13 games, he threw for 5,124 yards and 44 touchdowns while completing 73.5% of his pass attempts. The Southeastern coaching staff recognized his athletic ability and leaned on him more as a runner, and Kelley rewarded them with a team-high 491 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.
His 60 total touchdowns fell one shy of Mississippi Valley legend Willie Totten’s FCS record that has stood for 37 years. Kelley led the FCS in passing yards, total offense and completion percentage, and his career completion percentage (72.1%) is a new FCS record.
That passing accuracy statistic was not something that occurred because of luck.
“One thing my coordinator at Southeastern always said is that accuracy is a practiced skill, it’s a skill that is developed,” Kelley said. “Some people can go out there and sling it, but the consistency part of the accuracy is something that is developed.”
And then Kelley backed all that up by earning MVP honors at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, firing the game-tying touchdown pass and the go-ahead two-point conversion with 3:47 remaining in the game.
Now he’s hoping his long and decorated college career turns into an opportunity to make it at the highest level. Even if he has long anticipated this moment, competing alongside the best of the best, his road has proven to him that nothing is certain. That is why he’s grateful for it.
“Once I transferred (from Arkansas), I wasn’t too high on myself at that point,” Kelley said. “But looking back, I wouldn’t trade my college career for the world. I learned so much and it made me who I am today and prepared me for this moment.
“I know I’m ready to go into the NFL. I know there are going to be things I don’t know and things that I need to learn, but I know I’m prepared for this moment and I’m ready to learn it because of all the things I have been through.”
And while he’s at it, he’s going to continue to bang the drum of the place he’s from. Concealed under his black hoodie was a tattoo on the inside of his arm of the numbers “337,” representing the Lafayette area code.
“I rep Lafayette like it’s nobody’s business,” Kelley said. “I’m just blessed to be here. I’ve got a lot of people backing me back there. I keep those people in mind when I’m doing this stuff.
“... That’s at the core of who I am, that city right there.”