Former Baylor coach Art Briles will not be the Grambling State offensive coordinator after all, a Grambling spokesperson confirmed on Monday.
Briles has stepped down at Grambling following an attempt by new coach Hue Jackson to hire the controversial former head coach to his staff.
The school faced considerable blowback, including from legendary player and coach Doug Williams, on its decision last week to hire Briles.
Briles' contract still would have had to go before the 16-member board of supervisors with the University of Louisiana System.
Jackson recently defended his decision to hire Briles, and this effort included a letter posted to social media by Jackson's foundation, which supports efforts to combat human trafficking. The letter said the hiring of Briles was a matter of "forgiveness, redemption and enlightenment."
Since being fired by Baylor in 2016 following an investigation into his football program's handling of accusations of sexual assault by his players, Briles has had a hard time getting another college coaching job.
According to Baylor’s regents, Briles "knew about an alleged incident and didn't alert police, the school's judicial-affairs staff or the Title IX office in charge of coordinating the school's response to sexual violence” in at least one of the 17 sexual and domestic violence cases reported between 2011 and 2016. Those cases allegedly involved 19 football players.
The NCAA probed the allegations against Briles and the Baylor football program, but decided in 2021 to not punish Briles or the football program with sanctions.
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League let Briles go shortly after he was initially hired in 2017. In 2019, Southern Miss president Rodney Bennett put a halt to football coach Jay Hopson's attempt to hire Briles as his offensive coordinator. Briles did serve for two seasons as a head coach at a Texas high school.