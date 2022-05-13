Witchita State's two-run first inning was all it needed in beating Tulane 2-0 in an American Athletic Conference series opener on Friday night in Wichita, Kansas.
Sawyre Thornhill had an RBI triple and Jordan Rogers followed with an RBI double to stake AAC Wichita State (17-32, 6-13) to its lead.
Shockers starter Caden Favors pitched three scoreless innings, scattering three hits before giving way to Jace Kaminska in the fourth inning. Kaminska gave up two hits over the next four innings before allowing a two-out double to Bennett Lee in the eighth inning. But after a walk, Jackson Linn flied out to center to end Tulane's best threat.
In all, Tulane (30-20-1, 10-9) managed just six hits, four singles and two doubles. Freshman leadoff hitter Gavin Schult had two hits for the Green Wave.
It spoiled a strong effort by Tulane starter Dylan Carmouche (5-3). After the first inning, the sophomore left-hander held the Shockers scoreless, striking out six and scattering six hits over 7⅔ innings.
Wichita State's Connor Holden got the final two outs in the ninth.
The two teams play again at 2 p.m. Saturday before wrapping up their series at 1 p.m. Sunday.
McNEESE STATE 16, HOUSTON BAPTIST 6, 7 INNINGS: In Houston, the Cowboys stayed red hot while inching closer to the Southland Conference title.
McNeese was coming off a 23-5 victory over HBU on Thursday, had 12 more hits Friday.
The Cowboys (29-21, 14-9 Southland) can clinch the Southland Conference title with a win Saturday against the Wolves (18-33, 11-12).
Kade Hunter hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and had six RBIs as McNeese poured it on to invoke the 10-run mercy rule.
The Cowboys scored two runs in the first and third, four in the fourth and eight in the fifth.
PRAIRIE VIEW AT SOUTHERN: The series opener between the SWAC rivals was postponed by rain. The teams will play a single game at noon Saturday at Lee-Hines Field before playing a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Prairie View (28-20, 18-6) leads the SWAC's Western Division while Southern is in fourth in the West at 18-28, 15-9.