Grant Rogers and Cameron Foster combined to hold the Nicholls State to two hits as the McNeese State cooled off the Colonels with a 2-0 in in Thibodaux.
McNeese (14-12, 2-2) picked up single runs in the second and fourth innings as it snapped the Colonels five-game winning streak.
Rogers had a no-hitter until Xane Washington’s two-out single in the sixth inning. Nicholls (14-10. 3-1) also stranded a two-out triple in the seventh.
Foster came in to start the eighth and finished the game retiring six of the seven batters he faced.
McNeese took the lead with an unearned run in the second. Peyton Johnson reached on a three-base error in right field by Washington, and scored on Reid Bourque’s sacrifice fly.
In the fourth, Brad Burckel led off with a single, and eventually scored from third on Johnson’s bunt.
UL 6, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 3: In Lafayette, the Cajuns used a three-run eighth inning to subdue the Eagles in their Sun Belt series opener.
With the score tied 3-3, UL (13-12, 3-4) used two hits and an error to take the lead for good. Carson Roccaforte started the rally with an RBI single, and later scored on Heath Hood’s single to right. Hood came all the way around to score the final run on a dropped fly ball off the bat of Julian Brock.
Tommy Ray (2-2) got the win after allowing two hits and a run in the eighth. Cajuns reliever Chip Menard pitched a perfect ninth to get his third save.
TULANE 16, MEMPHIS 3: In Memphis, Tennessee, Luis Aviles had three extra-base hits and five RBIs leading the Green Wave to a win.
Big innings were the key as Tulane (17-9-1, 1-0 AAC) scored four runs in the third inning, five in the fourth and four in the eighth.
Aviles got Tulane going with a two-run homer in the top of the first. He also drove in a run with a fourth inning double and added a two-run double in the eighth.
Chase Engelhard also had three hits and home run for Tulane.
Memphis (12-10, 0-1) trailed 12-1 after five innings.
INCARNATE WORD 8, SLU 6: In San Antonio, the Cardinals scored six runs in their final two at-bats to rally past the Lions.
SLU (8-18, 1-4 SLC) led 6-2 through six innings, but surrendered three runs each in the seventh and eighth innings.
Wilson Ehrhardt’s two-run home run and Roberto Gonzalez’ triple highlighted the Cardinals seventh. In the eighth, they used a sacrifice fly and two run-scoring singles to push the lead to 8-6.
SLU had 14 hits but stranded 10 runners in the game.
UNO 18, HOUSTON BAPTIST 3: The Privateers hit three home runs and collected 17 hits in routing Houston Baptist.
The Privateers (15-9, 2-2) led 10-2 after a six-run third inning and increased their advantage to 14-3 through six innings.
After scoring four runs in the top of the seventh, UNO held HBU (8-18, 2-2) scoreless and the game ended by run rule.