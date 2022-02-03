Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was arrested early Thursday morning on the charge of driving under the influence, according to a report by al.com.
He was arrested at 1 a.m. in Northport, a city that neighbors Tuscaloosa. He remained in jail at the time of al.com's report this morning.
Golding had a quick rise in the coaching profession, jumping all the way from Div. II Delta State to Alabama in the span of about seven years. Alabama coach Nick Saban hired him away from Texas-San Antonio in 2018.
Golding, 37, is a native of Hammond, Louisiana.