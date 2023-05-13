LAKE CHARLES — Reese Reyna's home run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning on Saturday gave McNeese State the Southland Conference softball tournament title and an automatic berth into the NCAA tournament.
Reyna's shot over the left-field wall ended a pitcher's duel and clinched a 1-0 win over over Southeastern Louisiana.
McNeese (44-14) set a school record for victories while becoming the Southland's first three-peat champion. Southeastern (47-14) will hope for an at-large NCAA berth when bids are announced at 6 p.m. Sunday.
The tandem of McNeese pitchers Whitney Tate and Ashley Vallejo combined to throw eight scoreless innings, allowing seven hits. Southeastern pitcher KK Ladner (15-2) allowed two hits with five strikeouts and three walks in going the distance.