South Louisiana schools are putting their mark on the U.S. high school bowling national championships for a second straight year, and the Dutchtown girls made a tremendous run in the competition.
High school teams and bowlers from 20 different states competed in this year’s event in Beavercreek, Ohio, and the Dutchtown team qualified eighth in a field of 37 teams, with the top-24 teams advancing to the survivor rounds. The format was three team score games in which the Griffins posted a 2,835 five-player score. Then there were three Baker games to determine the qualifying total.
Three more Baker games were added on to that score to cut to 16, and then another three to get to the final eight teams. Dutchtown advanced both times, posting a 247 final game and a 599 total to advance in fourth place, 107 pins ahead of the final qualifying spot.
In the round to get to the last four, the Griffins started strong with a 233 Baker game, but could not sustain it in the last two games, finishing in fifth place, 43 pins out.
In singles, Jayda Allday-Logue, Sydney Lee, Layla Legendre and Ashtyn Yoches all made the top 100 in qualifying out of the field of 259 to advance through the first round of qualifying on the girls side. Owen Stutzman of East Ascension was 45th in a field of 376 boys and also advanced through one round of 100 bowlers to the top 60 before being eliminated.
The singles winner — Emma Fetterman of Sunbury, Pennsylvania — is a Tulane signee.
Congratulations to all of our area bowlers who took part in this event.
Tournament of Champions
A team from the Coke Classic walked away with the 60th annual Tournament of Champions title at All Star Lanes in Baton Rouge last weekend. The winning score was 3,561.
The RHA Construction team from Premier had the second-best score of 3,406. The team from the Friday Nite League from All Star took the final cash spot at 3,402.
Want to bid?
We are about 18 months from the United States Bowling Congress hosting its 2025 Open Championships at the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge. This will be the third time in about 20 years that the event has been held here.
The USBC has put out, according to 11thframe.com’s Jeff Richgels, a “request for proposal” for cities that would like to host the 2028, 2031, 2034, 2035, 2037 or 2038 Opens. The letter of interest must be submitted to USBC by July 1, according to the article, with site visits set for August and September. Final presentations will take place in October. Cities will be notified by December of this year.
It’s an ambitious timeline. It’s also an expensive proposition as Visit Baton Rouge and this city can tell you.
There is free rental of the convention center, and quoting from Richgels article “a minimum construction and facility enhancement fee of between $1.5 million and $1.8 million … and a bowler subsidy of $20 per unique bowler.”
So, my question is, this far out from knowing whether the 2025 event is going to be another success, would Visit Baton Rouge want to put the funds in to roll it back again? In 2025, Baton Rouge will be just the third city to host the event outside of Las Vegas or Reno since the 2012 event here, and the first since 2018.
Baton Rouge drew 13,222 teams in 2005 and an impressive 11,794 in 2012. There hasn’t been a tournament that big since 2012. It’s hard to imagine a bowling word that would draw 10,000 again here or maybe anywhere. I think 8,000 teams would be a VERY good number to hope for.
This city has had a very good run on national tournaments, including the women’s event at the River Center in 2017. But it was a different time and a different city administration. And is the return on investment as great?
There is a lot to digest on this, and we may circle back on this soon as I really ponder what cities around the country would actually be willing to put a proposal in for this event.
By the way, congrats to Premier Lanes manager Stuart Moss for a recent 300 game, his first.
We’ll be back on July 11. Until then, good luck and good bowling.
TOP HOUSE LEADERS
Men
All Star Lanes
Clyde Vail 738 (259); Derek Huynh 735 (245); Clayton Craighead 732 (267); Leroy Taylor 724 (257); Austin Bertrand 716 (264); Thomas Zaben 713 (267); Joey Estess 706 (238); Mike Taylor 694 (255); Wilbert Robinson 693 (243); Coleman Eaton 685 (237); Troy Pruett 680 (279); Jacob Truax 677 (235); Greg Green 675 (258); Corey Kimble 670 (256); Roderick Lathers 667 (248)
Premier Lanes
Jerry Colwart Jr 707 (259); Eli Jones 691 (265); Brian Mumphrey 686 (246); Canaan Hebert 678 9252); David Michel 677 (259); Ricky Moran, Jr 674 (257); Stuart Moss 665 (300); Eugene Jackson Jr 662 (267); Prentiss Stanley 662 (248); Roger Marquez 660 (279); Harry Kaywood 654 (226); KJ Macaluso 651 (236); Brien Stewart 650 (233)
Women
All Star Lanes
Alanna Coward 669 (248), 602; Dru Hamilton 637 (232); Wendy Chapman 617 9236); Becca May 604 (238); Tuyen Franklin Bui 603 (252); Chris LaCroix 596 (217), 592; Michelle Rawls 588 (235), 564; Diane Domingue 583 (224); Van Do 580 (245), 571; Tricia Wilkinson 579 (200); Eva Newman 579 (217); Amy Story 572 (215), 564; Emma Delatte 544 (199); Karen Lane 543 (210); Adrianna Williams 543 (220)
Premier Lanes
Bailee Chapman 578 (210); Robin Young 577 (234); Karen Beam 568 (212); Kathy Jones 543 (203); Emily Price 539 (201); Kim Cessna 504 (175)
Youth leagues
U18-13
Preston West 735 (279); Chase Cagnolatti 633 (215); Jordan Wingerter 608 (224); Braiden Torres 598 9211); Sydney Lee 592 (235); Andre Hodge 589 (223); Addisyn Achord 586 (239); Anthony Authement 579 (225); Addison Legendre 550 (206); Layla Legendre 545 (199); Parker Blanchard 524 (226); Sammy Battaglia 520 (205)
U12
Liam Guitreau 495 (181); Riley Freeman 441 (162); Kinley Whittington 415 (178); Rhylee Mumphrey 411 (153)
Senior leagues
Men
Mike Ross 660 (248), 617, 591; Jorge Smith 649 (258), 602; Loyd Hutchinson 634 (227), 592; Jerry Deslatte 634 (224), 602, 597; Vic Sages 633 (228); Mike Maher 633 (222); Vernon Landry 615 (223); Brant Lodge 613 (245); Bernie Gourgues 607 (220); Earl Newman 598 (226); Gary Zeringue 597 (215); Darrell Dupuy 597 (241); Louis Branch 596 (224); Brian Von Gruben 592 (213); Hugh Ramirez 590 (222)
Women
Charlene LeBlanc 545 (193); Lena Soto 540 (225); Della Perkins 530 (210), 490; Wilhelmina Allen 522 (190); Donna Baker 511 (191); Barbara Tullier 507 (197); Deborah Zeringue 504 (176), 494; Lana Girouard 498 (180); Debra Bolling 495 (192); Kathy Cross 488 (186); Joan Corne 480 (176); Diane Smith 479 (181); Thelma Burns 477 (164); Butchie Martone 475 (167); May Nelson 471 (164)