Former East Jefferson High bowler Adam Atkins will bowl on television Tuesday night in the men’s finals of the Intercollegiate Singles Championship in Las Vegas.
The event, taped recently, will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network at 6 p.m.
Atkins, a Metairie native, is in his third year competing for Webber International, an NAIA school in Babson Park, Florida. Webber won the 2017 Intercollegiate Team title in Baton Rouge at the Raising Canes River Center. However, almost a year later the USBC vacated the title because of an ineligible bowler.
Atkins had to qualify in a 181 bowler event in March in Smyrna, Tennessee, where he finished third. He then had to get through six games of qualifying in Las Vegas to advance to match play where he rolled 646 and 618 to get to the last four, which is the competition that will be televised on Tuesday.
Atkins will face his teammate A. J. Wolstenholme in his semifinal match. Because of television, this will be a one-game match and not three games like the first two rounds.
Can I borrow some string?
Well, maybe a lot sooner than we thought, the USBC released a new research report on string pinsetters and the USBC will now certify string pinsetters and string pin bowling as an independent category of equipment and competition effective in August. The final specifications reduce the string length to a minimum of 54 inches.
The key findings of the 2023 report include that USBC’s lab data shows strike percentage will be 7.1% less than free-fall pinsetters that could result in average differences as large as 10 pins or more. The unusual spare conversion rates have been nearly eliminated and further study is needed to determine if a conversion for averages between string and free-fall centers is necessary for things like national tournaments.
Here’s the thing: string pinsetters are cheaper, more efficient and don’t require the expensive and harder to find mechanics to fix little problems. It’s the wave of the future and in smaller cities and towns would you bowl in a string pin setter house or take the option of no bowling center at all?
There are lots of questions but there are some answers that begin to make it possibly work.
Pepsi Championships
The annual Pepsi Championships were held recently at AMF All-Star Lanes in Kenner and champions were crowned in six divisions. The brackets are available on the Louisiana Youth Bowling Facebook page.
But we wanted to salute the six champions at the event with Evan Morrison and Hanna Ledet winning in the U12 divisions, Anthony Linker and Caroline Engeron in the U15 group and William Carpenter and Olivia Bares in the U18 divisions.
Engeron did well in all three disciplines in the recent Storm Youth Championships in March, and Carpenter bowled for Jesuit and Bares, from Archbishop Chapelle, was one of the six bowlers that averaged more than 190 this past season in high school play.
Spare notes
The Southern Impact Bowling Club held its 25th Anchor Lady Trio Tournament at AMF Kenner and the Veitch and Company team were the winners in the event that ended its month-long run on Sunday. Joshua Pellegrin, Justin Veitch and Hayley Veitch rolled a 2,351 to get the top prize of $3,600.
And, we are told that Justin Veitch shot 879 in that winning shift shooting 300-279-300, just 10 off the state record of 889 set by Tyler Wright of Baton Rouge in 2018.
In this year's tournament, 301 teams participated with the top 38 teams cashing.
One final PBA major remains, and that’s the Players Championship. The round of 12 airs at 9 p.m. Saturday with two shows at 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The semifinals are at 11:30 a.m. May 13 with the championship round at noon on May 14. The first four shows are on FS1 and the finals on Fox Sports.
Back with you on May 16. Until then, good luck and good bowling.