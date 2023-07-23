Editor's note: This is the sixth in a series of stories on the 2023 inductees into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are July 29 in Natchitoches.
It couldn’t have been easy being the guy they called “Easy.”
Consider the accomplishments of his father and brothers that Eli Manning was challenged to live up to on the way to his own considerable football stardom:
• By the time he was a freshman at Newman, older brothers Cooper and Peyton had been highly-recruited stars for the Greenies.
As if to put more pressure on Eli, Peyton wrote in his yearbook, “Watch out, world. This one is going to be the best one.”
• By the time Eli got to Ole Miss, Peyton had been an All-America and Heisman Trophy runner-up at Tennessee then the first pick in the 1998 NFL draft.
That’s not to mention Eli chose to play at the school where his father, Archie, was a living legend. The school speed limit was his number — 18.
• By the time of the 2004 draft, where Eli matched his brother by being the No. 1 overall pick, Peyton was coming off the first of his unmatched five NFL MVP seasons.
Eli would spend the entirety of his 16-year NFL career in the media pressure cooker of the Big Apple.
He cooly handled it all, though.
Manning became the career passing leader for his high school, college and NFL teams — the last where he was the longest-tenured player in the New York Giants' 98-year history.
He quarterbacked Big Blue to two unlikely Super Bowl championships with two MVP performances — one more than Peyton.
Not bad for someone whose parents questioned whether he had the competitive inclination to follow the route of his father and older brothers.
“It took me a little while before I was comfortable with the idea that maybe I didn’t have to match my family, or didn’t have to do it the same way,” Eli said. “I loved playing football, I loved my teammates, and I loved the commitment and preparation it took.
“It was never about keeping up with my family.”
Or, as his mother, Olivia, put it more succinctly, “Eli was always a little different from the others. He was quieter and calmer and kind of hard to rattle … Eli just rolled along.”
Now, Eli has rolled into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame with 2023 induction class — joining Archie and Peyton and making the Mannings the only father-brother combination of the hall’s 479 inductees.
“He more than deserves it,” said Peyton, inducted in 2019. “More than anything else, Eli developed his own identity at every step along the way. He was tough-minded, durable, and always took accountability throughout his career.”
Father Archie, who was inducted in 1988, said, “Eli had the right disposition to handle everything that came his way. … He was always low-key, quiet and humble. Eli just didn’t worry about things.”
Well, not always.
When he was a senior at Newman, Eli made an urgent pregame call from the locker room to his mother asking her to be sure to tape Seinfeld.
Years later, when Jerry Seinfeld heard the story, he sent Eli an autographed DVD set of the entire series.
Such are the benefits of celebrity in New York. Of course, there is a burden as well.
Although Eli famously never read what was written about him, he acknowledges the notorious media pressure in New York is a very real thing.
“Early on, it was difficult for me because everything in New York is overanalyzed,” Eli said. “You have to learn pretty quickly not to listen to it.”
Eli replaced Kurt Warner as the Giants’ starter midway in 2004 season when the team was 5-4. He lost his first six starts, not getting a win until the season finale.
Eli took it upon himself to talk to the media on Mondays after losses, instead of waiting until later in the week like most other NFL quarterbacks. When the Giants won, Eli would let teammates reflect on the victory the next day.
“He never had to be ‘Broadway Eli,’ " said brother Cooper, whose own football career was cut short at Ole Miss because of a spinal condition. “Eli had always done a good job of staying in his own lane, so whatever criticism or praise came his way, he didn’t let it show."
Maybe that’s why Eli was able to spend his entire career with one team, something many of the greats — including Peyton — didn’t, for various reasons.
When he did choose to retire in 2019, Giants owner John Mara announced no one would ever wear Eli’s No. 10 again.
“That’s such a great honor,” Eli said. “Guys would go to other teams, and they’d tell me, ‘It’s just not the same here.’"
Eli earlier realized that family name or not, quarterback was his best position — especially since he regarded himself too small or unathletic to play anywhere else.
It was more than that, though.
“There can’t be many feelings in sports better than being under center and knowing you’ve checked to the perfect play because you know exactly what the other team is doing,” he said.
“Sometimes you know the outcome of the play before the ball is snapped because of the preparation and commitment you’ve done. I just liked having the ball in my hands.”