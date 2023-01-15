To Fisher Hamilton, the male winner of Sunday's Louisiana Marathon, running is innate. He’s a natural-born runner, but a late bloomer: He didn’t discover his gift until his senior year of high school.
At St. Louis Catholic High in Lake Charles, Hamilton, now a 27-year-old civil engineer, needed to run a seven-minute mile to make the basketball team. At tryouts, however, when he clocked in at a whopping five minutes, St. Louis’ track coach suggested to Hamilton he may have chosen the wrong sport.
So Hamilton joined the track team, won three district titles in cross country, earned All-District honors and enrolled at McNeese State on an athletic scholarship.
“Well, I think especially when I got to college a lot of the guys I ran with,” Hamilton said, “they had a lot of miles on their legs, and I was really fresh. I kept getting better, and it kind of sucked that college was over, and I was still improving. But I think in the long run, it’s gonna be good for my body and my development.”
Sunday morning was Hamilton’s first marathon. He crossed the finish line at the 2:32:41 mark of the race, seven minutes before the second-place runner. His parents, Bruce and Joni, watched from behind barricades where race organizers informed them that, as Hamilton reached mile 13, he was running at a 5:54 pace.
The mother and father knew what that meant: Their son was in the lead, and he had a shot to win the whole thing. But only 11 years ago, the running world was foreign to the couple. In the bleachers at Hamilton’s first track meet, they had trouble figuring out how to keep up with the scores.
“We were so nervous because he had never run a marathon before,” Bruce said. “We saw him coming in and he was beating his time."
”We’re so proud,” Joni said. “He’s amazing in a lot of different ways. It’s a great honor for him. He’s been working hard.”
To train, Hamilton ran a half in December, then a couple 18-mile runs, before embarking on a “laid-back” 35-40 miles a week. He didn’t need much prep: Hamilton is a natural.
“It’s a stress reliever,” Hamilton said. “Doesn’t matter what happens at work, what happens in your life, you can always just put on your shoes, disconnect and go for a run. It’s a lifestyle, man. It’s not a hobby. It’s not a sport. It’s a lifestyle.”
Alexandra Hall was the female winner Sunday. How'd it feel crossing the finish line?
“Relief,” she said with a laugh, “that I could stop, first. But also super excited because I was really surprised at the time I ran. I didn’t think I could run that. That wasn’t a goal that I set out to run today. And so it was a big (personal record) for me.”
Hall completed the marathon with a time of 2:48:58, shattering her personal-best mark by an astounding seven minutes. In her training for Sunday morning’s race, Hall battled small injuries that prevented her from running her best. Now healthy, she finished the race nearly eight minutes before the second-place runner.
She’s won a couple half-marathons before, a pair of 15K’s and a few 5K's. But never a full marathon.
“I couldn’t have worked up a better day, a better race,” Hall said. “I really kind of challenged myself. I was a little nervous to push, but I just sort of trusted that God would give me what I needed today. I had a lot of joy when I was running out there, even when it was really hard.”
For Jake Stout, long-distance running is as essential, as natural, as routine — as brushing his teeth.
That’s how the 41-year-old physical therapist from Brush Prairie, Washington, described his love of the sport shortly after winning Sunday's half marathon with a blazing time of 1:10:52, nearly three minutes faster than the second-place finisher.
“I’ve been racing since I was about 8 years old, so it’s all about the competition in the race,” Stout said. “You never know who’s gonna show up. So I was pleased to win, but at the same time, it was more just about the experience.”
Stout has completed nine marathons in his running career: New York City, Portland and Eugene, Oregon, twice, plus Chicago, Boston and the North Face Endurance Challenge once. Sunday was his first time running the Louisiana Marathon. But it wasn’t his first street-race win. He said he’s crossed a finish line first an “innumerable” amount of times.
“I’m 41, so I've been doing this for a little bit,” Stout said. “It’s always fun to jump into races where you can kind of make a trip out of it. It’s just part of my lifestyle now. I got two little girls, six and four, so just trying to keep them going, try to emulate that lifestyle for them.”