Editor's note: This is the fifth in a series of stories on the 2023 inductees into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are July 29 in Natchitoches.
Paul Mainieri wanted the LSU baseball head coaching job in 2006 so badly, he paid for it — literally.
Seventeen years later, LSU is still reaping the dividends of the Mainieri Era. That figures because if this coaching thing hadn't worked out for Mainieri as a 29-year-old St. Thomas University head man in 1987, he would've been selling stocks.
At least, that’s what he told his wife, Karen.
Mainieri’s father Demie, a National College Baseball Hall of Fame inductee who won a national junior-college title, told his son not to get into coaching if he wanted to get rich ... financially.
Dad was right because Paul Mainieri was pushing 30 in 1987 and living in his dad’s house in Miami with his wife and three kids while coaching Division II St. Thomas.
Mainieri interviewed for the head coaching job at then-USL in 1987, but lost out to Oklahoma assistant Mike Boulanger.
“I came home and told Karen, ‘If I don’t get a new job next year, I’ll get out of coaching and get a real job,’” Mainieri said. “I had a book on how to sell stocks, and I set that book down on the table.
“Reluctantly, I would’ve done it. How long can you ask your wife to live with your parents and three small children?”
About another year, to be exact. The next summer, Mainieri’s career went airborne when he became the coach at Air Force, and he was off the hook.
“I was really good in math,” Mainieri said. “But fortunately, I never once opened that book.”
After six seasons at Air Force, Notre Dame called. In 12 seasons, Mainieri took the Irish to the NCAA tournament nine times — including the 2002 College World Series. It was Notre Dame’s first visit to Omaha since 1957.
Then he landed in 2006 at baseball mecca LSU, where in many ways it had all began in 1976 when he played for the Tigers and met Karen, a New Orleans-area native.
Mainieri inherited a troubled program and few high quality players before the 2007 season, but he had LSU back in Omaha in his second season in 2008.
He won the 2009 CWS title and was inducted into the ABCA Hall of Fame in 2014 and now enters the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the 2023 induction class.
“When I got the phone call, I surprised myself on how emotional it felt to me,” Mainieri said. “Especially when I heard about the other people who are in. I was just really moved.”
He retired at LSU after the 2021 season with the 2009 national championship, a 2017 runner-up finish and five total trips to the CWS (2008, 2009, 2013, 2015 and 2017) in 15 seasons.
Under Mainieri, LSU was a fixture at, or near, the top of the SEC and the nation — year-in and year-out. There were six straight top-eight national seeds (2012-17) and nine total. He took LSU to nine NCAA super regionals.
LSU won four SEC regular-season titles and six SEC tournament crowns in his tenure.
“I love the state of Louisiana,” he said. “I was so proud to be the baseball coach at LSU for 15 years. I was proud of what we did accomplish.
"You always wish you did more. It’s just the nature of the business. I thought we restored the pride in the program within the community and won a championship.”
Mainieri also left a big part of a national championship team for his successor.
Second-year coach Jay Johnson won the 2023 national title last month with eight key players recruited and coached by Mainieri — Dylan Crews, Jordan Thompson, Gavin Dugas, Tre Morgan, Cade Beloso, Hayden Travinsky, Alex Milazzo and Ty Floyd.
Josh Pearson, Brayden Jobert, Griffin Herring and Gavin Guidry didn't play for Mainieri, but he and former recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain recruited them.
Mainieri also recommended Johnson to athletic director Scott Woodward during the hiring process in 2021 in which Mainieri was very much involved.
When he retired, Mainieri was one of the highest paid college baseball coaches in the nation at over $1 million.
But he had to pay to come to LSU after then-athletic director Skip Bertman picked Mainieri.
Because Notre Dame and A.D. Kevin White wouldn't waive his buyout even though Mainieri turned down several other job offers, Mainieri was responsible for the remaining three years on his contract — $446,000 — within 30 days.
His accountant told him he'd have to work five years at LSU to be in the same position financially that he was at Notre Dame.
“That’s assuming I’d be successful at LSU," Mainieri said. "It was a risk. ... I took out a loan for the $446,000 and wrote Notre Dame the check.
"Coming to LSU was worth the risk.”
Mainieri bet on Mainieri Stock, and that of LSU.
“I’d never been to a place where I didn’t have to convince people that baseball mattered,” he said. “Skip had already done all the groundwork. He made baseball so relevant in Baton Rouge.
“I kind of did that at Notre Dame to a lesser degree. I wanted to test myself against the best, and LSU was really the only other school I wanted to coach.”