Grant Welch began the second round of the Baton Rouge Open slowly but quickly found his game Sunday afternoon.
After opening with a pair of bogeys, Welch righted himself with back-to-back birdies. He went on to shoot 70 on the par-72 layout at Santa Maria Golf Cours, and finished the two-day tournament with a total of 5-under par 139.
Grady Bram, Jr., shot 68, the best round of the day, and finished second at 142.
Welch shot 69 on Saturday and began the day one shot ahead of Parker Johnson and Schuyler Cotton. Playing in a threesome with Welch, Johnson shot 76 while Cotton carded a 78.
Garrett Westbrook turned in a 74 and was tied with Jeremy Gautreaux and Kenny Barousse for sixth place.
“Off the first tee, I hit it in the water, but I made an eight-footer for bogey,” Welch said. “I think that kind of settled my nerves a little bit.”
Welch also made bogey at the par-3 2nd, when he pushed his tee shot right. He followed that with a two-putt birdie at the par-5 third hole and then sank a 30-foot putt for birdie at No. 4. From there, he followed a strategy that paid dividends all weekend — play to the middle of the green from the fairway.
Welch added two more 30-foot birdie putts, on No. 8 and No. 10, to move to 2 under on the day.
“I had a lot of 25-footers this week because I didn’t want to get too aggressive and was just playing to the middle of the green,” Welch said. “My speed was really good from that distance.”
The only trouble Welch ran into was at 18. He pushed his tee shot right near the edge of a water hazard, then flew his approach over the green and into the parking lot. After taking a drop, he pitched up short of the green but got up and down for his par.
“The ending was crazy. That felt like an eagle,” Welch said.
Brame also began his round with a pair of bogeys before settling down. From the third hole through No. 15, he made six birdies to pull within three shots of Welch. Brame played the final three holes at even par and was unable to make up more ground.
Johnson started out with three consecutive pars, and briefly held the lead at 2 under. Bogeys at holes 4 and 6 brought him back to even par, and there were also some bad breaks that contributed to a closing round of 76.
“Sometimes they go your way and sometimes they don’t,” Johnson said. “I had a few (good breaks) yesterday so it probably evened out today.”
Baton Rouge Open results
At Santa Maria Golf Course
Grant Welch 69 70 — 139
Grady Brame Jr. 74 68 — 142
Nicholas Cristea 72 73 — 145
Parker Johnson 70 76 — 146
Schuyler Cotton 70 78 — 148
Garrett Westbrook 75 74 — 149
Jeremy Gautreaux 74 75 — 149
Kenny Barousse 71 78 — 149
Craig Rose 74 76 — 150
Greg Berthelot 75 76 — 151
Stephen Maciasz 77 75 — 152
Mark Bienvenu 77 77 — 154
Dustin Lambert 73 81 — 154