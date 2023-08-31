Reigning state champions are out to repeat. Division I talent is abundant. And yet again, the Baton Rouge area should be in for a lively high school football season. Here are the top 10 storylines as Week 1 gets underway.
1. “STATE” OF FOOTBALL
High school football in the Baton Rouge area became relevant in a big way starting in 2015. Where do we go from here?
Remember, 2015 was a breakout year that saw Zachary (Class 5A) and Catholic High (Division I select) hoist championship trophies in the Superdome. Baton Rouge never had a 5A champion before the Broncos and Bears pulled off a "two-fer."
Other than Lutcher winning its ninth title overall and third since 2015, the 2022 Prep Classic at the Caesars Superdome had a different feel. The Dunham School advanced to a title game for the first time since 2004 and finished as a runner-up. Other than that, it was relatively quiet on the area front. An aberration or a new trend?
Of course, there was a lot more to that 2015 surge than just the 5A contingent. Parkview Baptist (Division II select) and Southern Lab (Division IV) also claimed titles that year.
The surge of the Zachary and Catholic football programs has been a driving force behind the area's modern golden era. There are stories of success and redemption. The Broncos now have four titles during the era and so does University High. Catholic and Southern Lab bounced back to win again after forfeiting titles along the way.
Based on the LSWA’s preseason rankings and other factors, it does look like a bounce-back could be in the cards for several local teams. And yes, we’re ready for prep football.
2. CHANGES ALL AROUND
David Simoneaux’s move to Central from Catholic and then Hudson Fuller leaving West Feliciana to return to Catholic where he was an offensive coordinator under Gabe Fertitta are the biggest coaching flips.
There is a domino effect, too. Sid Edwards was fired at Central, making room for Simoneaux to take over. Edwards moved to Class 4A Istrouma, putting a coach that won two LHSAA titles at now-defunct Redemptorist back in the old neighborhood.
The other "big" name on the coaching carousel is a newcomer, former LSU quarterback Rohan Davey, a head coach for the first time at Class 1A Ascension Christian.
The changes include more than big names/traditional powers. Devin Ducote, a former Parkview Baptist star, takes over for Fuller at West Feliciana after being a defensive coordinator at WFHS and Catholic. Live Oak’s Hutch Gonzales, previously a head coach at Mandeville, was Central’s offensive coordinator in 2022.
3. FACES IN NEW PLACES
LSU commitment Trey’Dez Green of Zachary is the highest-profile transfer. Two junior quarterbacks who are loosely tied together also are worth noting.
University High’s Emile Picarella is a four-star prospect who moved in from Mississippi. Cortland Brownfield is now at Woodlawn after starting his career at U-High.
4. OFFICIALLY SPEAKING
Football fans and sportswriters typically think only about the statistical numbers players put up. There is another notable number — 150, as in 150 officials registered with the Baton Rouge Area Football Officials Association this fall.
Why does that matter? It is the highest number of registered high school officials in Baton Rouge since 2015-16.
5. UNDER THE RADAR NO MORE
West Feliciana knocked traditional power Plaquemine off the District 6-4A throne last year in Week 10 and then went on to advance to the Division II nonselect semifinals in its first season on the Class 4A level.
Not many people outside Baton Rouge would have expected that despite the Saints' past success in Class 3A.
There will be no mystery this time around. But with LSU defensive back commitment Joel Rogers playing QB and a host of other starters returning, the Saints should be in position to make another deep playoff run.
Meanwhile, Class 5A Denham Springs advanced to the quarterfinals in Division I nonselect — the first quarterfinal berth for the Livingston Parish school in 37 years. Can a Cinderella story turn into consistent success for the Yellow Jackets?
DSHS has some holes to fill and questions to answer. It will be interesting to see how it goes.
6. BREAKOUT READY
Denham Springs was the breakout team in District 5-5A a year ago, but there could be at least one more this year in either Dutchtown or East Ascension.
The Griffins return 14 starters from a 7-4 team that lost to eventual state champion Destrehan in the second round of the playoffs.
Coach Guy Mistretta’s team has three starters returning on the offensive front. There is plenty of size with one 300-pound lineman set to start on each side of the ball. Like Istrouma’s Sid Edwards, winning big is nothing new to Mistretta, who coached Redemptorist to a 3A title in 2005 and Livonia to a 3A title in 2014.
EAHS has size up front and is always blessed with talented skill players. The Spartans also play one of the Louisiana’s toughest schedules, which could be either a plus or a minus, depending on how the season develops.
7. QB NEXT
The quarterback battle at Dunham to see who will replace Jackson House, an all-state player a year ago, is just as intriguing.
Elijah Haven is a 6-foot-5 freshman who helped the Tigers’ to the semifinals in basketball. The other QB in the rotation, sophomore Logan Sorrel, helped Dunham advance to the baseball semifinals last spring.
8. IT’S ON THE LINE
East Ascension’s Brysten Martinez and University's Lamar Brown are two standout offensive linemen playing early.
Both are sophomores. Martinez is 6-foot-6, 295 pounds, and is a three-sport athlete with Power 5 scholarship offers. Brown (6-5, 260) is part of a young line that has developed nicely with experience since last season.
9. WHAT’S IN A RANKING?
The short answer is that it depends on who you ask. U-High claimed the No. 1 ranking in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A poll earlier this week. Catholic in 5A, St. James in 3A and 1A Southern Lab all claimed No. 2 rankings.
U-High looked the part of a top-ranked team in a jamboree win over Dunham, the team that ended its season in the semifinals a year ago. The Cubs are two years removed from the latest LHSAA title and appear to have all the pieces to contend again.
Catholic, led by its quarterback Daniel Beale, may have a few questions to answer with its offensive front, but basically has plenty of returning talent that either started or got key snaps.
Speaking of QBs, Southern Lab’s Marlon Brown gained plenty of experience last year and has lineman Jude Foster (Ole Miss commitment) blocking for him.
10. ONE AT A TIME
Each LHSAA football team, those in Baton Rouge and across the state, has one job as Week 1 action begins Thursday — take care of business each week. In other words, control what you can control, the action on the field.
The litigation the LHSAA faces over the select/nonselect playoff structure put in place last fall will play out in a Baton Rouge courtroom in the days and possibly weeks ahead. It will not happen anywhere near a 100-yard football field.
So, any attempts to speculate about what would/could happen are meaningless right now. More importantly, that speculation or consternation, if it comes to that, could just suck the joy out of this season.
Please don’t do that, parents and coaches. High school athletes, including football players, only get to compete for a finite amount of time. The majority will never play another snap past high school.
That is why time should be spent enjoying and learning from the games being played on the field.
And don’t get too caught up in a final score or making a single game bigger than it should be. Yes, the goal is always to win on the field and it should be. But lessons learned in a loss or through a mistake can lead to greater success later in the season or in life.
This LHSAA mess will get sorted out or way or the other. Don’t let it take away the joy of the game in the meantime.