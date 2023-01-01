Here are the 2022 boys and girls All-Metro cross country teams for Baton Rouge.
Boys
Outstanding Runner: Rhen Langley, Zachary
There are many ways to define excellence. For Langley, an LSU signee, earning top honors on the Baton Rouge All-Metro squad came down to one thing – being the best he could be each day.
“I talk to them (ZHS runners) all the time about their job being to make themselves better so they can make the team better,” Zachary coach Julie Fink said. “There are always times when that is not easy. But that is what Rhen has done.
“For us to get the best version of Rhen each day is something that helped the whole team. I could not be more proud of him for all he has accomplished.”
Langley worked through injuries as a junior but set a fast pace during the fall regular season with his best three-mile time of 15 minutes, 20.5 seconds at the Catholic High Invitational held at Highland Road Park.
He also won the Division I, Region 3 race also held at Highland to help the Broncos claim a second-place team finish.
“Rhen has been a good and considerate teammate,” Fink added. “This year his leadership was so important.
“Cross country can be an individual thing. Rhen had a way of bringing everybody into whatever we were doing this year.”
Coach of the Year
Chad Landry, Parkview Baptist
The Eagles cemented their spot among the area’s top teams to winning a second consecutive LHSAA title – this time in a revamped Division III that included powerful teams from multiple classifications. The Eagles finished with the low score of 52 points and an average three-mile time of 16 minutes, 46 seconds.
Jacob Kennedy
Walker, Sr.
Sacha Dernancourt
Episcopal, Sr.
David Lemann
Catholic, Jr.
Peyton Bourgeois
St. Amant, Sr.
Blayton Bernard
University, Sr.
DJ Hudson
Catholic, Jr.
Ralston Graves
Baton Rouge High, Sr.
Cooper Mockler
Catholic, Sr.
Matthew Maynard
Catholic, Jr.
George Scully
Catholic, Sr.
Aiden Monistere
Parkview Baptist, Fr.
John Hall Hays
University, Jr.
Kohl Feucht
Parkview Baptist, Jr.
Honorable mention: Cooper Hunt, St. Michael; Elliott Eagleton, Catholic; William Decuir, Catholic; Damien Sprouse, Zachary; Winston Decuir, Catholic; Jonathan Thompson, Catholic; Reese Davis, Dunham; William Nizzo, St. Michael; Cooper Bankston, St. Michael; Mason Heffernan, Dutchtown; Patrick Kelly, Episcopal; Andrew Watts, Central; Ethan Delatte, Parkview Baptist; Alex Hollier, Episcopal; Caleb Whipp, Parkview Baptist.
Girls
Outstanding Runner: Hannah Vaughn, St. Joseph’s Academy
Sometimes, there is more to cross country than just the training. Vaughn illustrated that point while helping to lead the Redstickers to an eighth LHSAA title in nine years.
Experience and maturity paid off for the junior, who won the LHSAA’s Division I individual title with the top three-mile time of 18 minutes, 5.6 seconds in Natchitoches.
“About six weeks out we started looking at it and realized we needed to run from the front … let’s just take it,” SJA coach Mark LaHaye said. “We never knew whether it would be Hannah, Michelle Daigle or Elise Brown that would be in front. At state, Hannah took it and did not let up.”
LaHaye said he saw a change in Vaughn’s training in the preseason. A gluten intolerance that led to dietary changes also was part of the maturing process.
“She (Vaughn) went to a dietician and learned what she could and could not eat,” LaHaye said. “She was one of several girls going through injuries and other things. The way she handled it showed growth and maturity”
While the LHSAA meet victory was special, it was not Vaughn’s best race time wise. She recorded a time of 17:53.5 at the Catholic High Invitational held at Highland Road Park.
“We knew she would be in our top five from the get-go,” SJA coach Mark LaHaye said. “But she moved up relatively quick. She had a phenomenal season. I think Hannah is going to continue to grow through the track season and into next fall.”
Michelle Daigle
St. Joseph’s Academy, So.
Molly Cramer
Episcopal, 7th
Isabella LaGrath
Dutchtown, Jr.
Lucy Cramer
Episcopal, 8th
Natalie Venkataraman
Baton Rouge High, Jr.
Elise Brown
St. Joseph’s Academy, Jr.
Grace Rennhoff
St. Joseph’s Academy, Jr.
Anna Kurz
Episcopal, 8th
Madison Mannino
St. Joseph’s Academy, Jr.
Julia Monzon
St. Joseph’s Academy, Jr.
Avery Guidry
Walker, Sr.
Mia Pulliam
Episcopal, Sr.
Kaitlyn Francise
St. Joseph’s Academy, Jr.
Coach of the Year
Mark LaHaye, St. Joseph’s Academy
LaHaye’s Redstickers were again Louisiana’s top girls team. SJA won its seventh straight title at the highest level, which was Division I in 2022. The victory gives the Redstickers eight titles in nine years. SJA had a low LHSAA meet score of 40 points and an average time of 18 minutes, 46 seconds
Honorable mention: Grace Martin, St. Joseph’s Academy; Claire Beyer, St. Joseph’s Academy; Emma Claire Hendry, St. Joseph’s Academy; Melia Hooper, St. Joseph’s Academy; Rylee Deignan, Zachary; Ella Willoughby, St. Amant; Tiana Khuri, St. Joseph’s Academy; Isabella Latkovich, Dutchtown; Ava Pitarro, Walker; Rebekah Reid, Episcopal; Sylvia White, Live Oak; Macy Mccalip, University; Sayla Fogos, St. Michael; Brynlie Monistere, Parkview Baptist; Rachel Fereday, Dutchtown.
Teams selected by coaches