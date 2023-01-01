Here is the All-Metro football team for Baton Rouge schools in Class 3A and below

Outstanding Offensive Player

Jackson House, The Dunham School

A strength and conditioning coach with experience at every level of football offered an astute observation about House long before the Tigers advanced to the LHSAA’s Ochsner/Prep Classic.

“As long as No. 10 gets on the bus, it’s going to be alright,” Dunham coach Neil Weiner recalls reading in a text.

Those words held true as House led Dunham to its first LHSAA title game berth in 18 years. The senior quarterback finished with 3,475 offensive yards -- 1,951 passing and 1,524 rushing with 43 total touchdowns for the Division III select runner-up Tigers.

An Eastern Kentucky signee, the 6-foot, 175-pound House came to Dunham last spring when his father, Matt House, was hired as LSU’s defensive coordinator. He led his Kansas high school to a state title in 2021.

House was the final piece of the puzzle Dunham needed to power an experienced team to the championship level.

“Obviously, the things he was able to do allowed us to score a lot of points and win a bunch of games,” Weiner said. “But from an emotional standpoint he meant more.

“As long as Jackson was healthy and good to go, our team was good to go. They placed a lot of trust in him and the things he did every week.”

Outstanding Defensive Player

Jaiden Ausberry, University

Expectations were high for Ausberry before the 2022 season started. The Cubs won a Division II select title in 2021.

But with a young squad that featured a handful of returning starters the Notre Dame signee was tasked with doing more than before. U-High coach Andy Martin explains how the 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker thrived in multiple roles for the Division III select semifinalists.

“He (Ausberry) had to be very calm with guys out there because so many of them were either starting for the first time or were in a new role,” Martin said. “There was some learning that needed to take place. But that never got to him or bothered him. In fact, I think that made him fight and work even harder.

“His brother Austin (Auburn defensive back) was a leader the year before and handed the torch to him. He’s not a big rah, rah guy. Instead, he was out there teaching guys how to play the game and how to react.”

Ausberry finished with 133 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 4 pass breakups and 3 sacks. In the process, he became the school’s all-time tackles leader. Ausberry also scored 9 touchdowns as a short yardage running back and returned kicks.

Coach of the Year

Neil Weiner, The Dunham School

It was a breakout year for Weiner and the Tigers. Dunham advanced to an LHSAA title game for the first time since 2004, earning a Division III runner-up finish. The Tigers were 12-2, won 12 straight games and a District 6-2A title along the way.

Offense

Jackson House

QB, 6-0, 175, Sr., Dunham

Kaden Williams

RB, 5-9, 185, Sr., St. James

Robert Kent

RB 6-1, 215, Sr. Donaldsonville

Keylan Moses

RB 6-3, 195, So., University

Jac Comeaux Jr.

WR 6-1, 175, Jr., Dunham

Trey’Dez Green

WR 6-8, 245, Jr., East Feliciana

Khai Prean

WR 6-0, 180, Sr., St. James

Braden Augustus

OL 6-2, 285, Sr., Dunham

William Davis Jr.

OL 6-2, 265, Sr., Madison Prep

Jace Phillips

OL 6-1, 280, Sr. St. James

Travis Cedotal

OL 6-2, 290, Sr. Ascension Catholic

Carlos Sanders Jr.

OL 6-2, 275, Sr., Southern Lab

Calvin Spears

PK 6-4, 205, So., Madison Prep

Bryce Leonard

ATH 5-10, 185, Sr., Ascension Catholic

Defense

Jake Rizzo

DL 6-3, 240, Sr., Dunham

Ethan Ott

DL 6-0, 190, Jr., Episcopal

Malachi Jackson

DL 6-2, 250, Jr., Dunham

Johnathan Profit

DL 6-1, 238, Jr., Madison Prep

Jaiden Ausberry

LB 6-2, 215, Sr., University

Micah Johnson

LB 6-2, 225, Sr., Parkview Baptist

Harry Beacham

LB 6-2, 212, Jr., University

Colin Boldt

LB 6-2, 190, Sr., Dunham

Carl Williams IV

DB 6-0, 185, Sr., Southern Lab

Connor Achee

DB 6-1, 185, Sr., Catholic-PC

David Jones

DB 6-1, 190, Sr. Madison Prep

Jadan Aubert

DB 5-1 190 Sr., St. James

Landon Szubinski

P 6-0, 190, Sr. Ascension Catholic

Stanley Gilmore

KR 5-8, 145, Jr. East Feliciana

Calvin Delone

ATH 5-8, 160, Sr., Ascension Catholic

