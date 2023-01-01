Here is the 2022 All-Metro football team for Class 5A/4A in Baton Rouge.
Offense
Outstanding Player: D’wanye Winfield, Lutcher
Questions about where Winfield might play in college linger. The senior quarterback answered every possible question on the field while leading Lutcher to the Division II nonselct title – the ninth LHSAA title in the school’s illustrious football history.
“He is that guy for us – the leader who does everything we ask him to do and more,” Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins said. “His teammates respond to him and follow his lead. What Lunch (Winfield’s nickname) says, goes.
“He is never afraid to put the team on his back and make plays. He did it all year and in the championship game.”
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Winfield led the Bulldogs (14-1) in nearly all offensive categories and was selected as the Division II non-select title-game MVP after completing 20 of 32 passes passing for 299 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Winfield also ran for 130 yards on 43 carries and scored another TD, proving to be a one-man wrecking crew.
The storyline was not new. For the season, Winfield completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,180 yards and 32 TDs. He also rushed for 2,657 yards and 38 TDs.
“No matter what position he’s put in, I promise you he (Winfield) can make any college team better,” Jenkins proclaimed.
Defense
Outstanding Player: Kylin Jackson, Zachary
Some defensive players thrive because they are athletically gifted. Others simply have a nose for the ball. Zachary’s Kylin Jackson embodies both attributes.
The senior safety, an LSU signee, made big plays to help the Broncos advance to the Division I semifinals.
“He has so much athletic ability and you see that right away on special teams,” Zachary defensive coordinator Steven Thomas said. “That may be where he can first make an impact on the next level.
“Kylin has a nose for the ball and can finish the play. We decided to slide him down to play linebacker. He does not mind playing in the box … he sees the field well.”
As a junior, Jackson blocked two kicks in the Class 5A title game, helping the Broncos oust Ponchatoula.
Jackson then earned Class 5A all-state and All-Metro selection after the 2021 season. He built on that success this fall by compiling 40 tackles, 32 assists, 5 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles, 2 blocked kicks and 1 interception.
"I think he is a guy who has a real high ceiling just based on his athletic ability and the violent nature he brings to the game," Zachary head coach David Brewerton said. "He has all the intangibles you want.”
Coach of the Year
Hudson Fuller, West Feliciana
Fuller and the Saints made their first season in Class 4A a real winner. West Feliciana won the District 6-4A title, claimed a No. 2 playoff seed and advanced to the Division II nonselect semifinals with a 12-1 record in Fuller’s third season as head coach.
Offense
D’Wanye Winfield
QB, 6-3, 215, Sr., Lutcher
Walter Samuel
RB, 6-0, 200, Sr., East Ascension
Cavanta Milligan
RB, 5-11, 205, Sr., Scotlandville
Glen Cage
RB, 5-10, 200, Sr., Central
Shelton Sampson Jr.
WR, 6-4, 190, Sr., Catholic
John Hubbard
WR, 5-7, 165, Sr., Scotlandville
Clayton Adams
WR, 5-11, 180, Sr., Woodlawn
Ethan Fields
OL, 6-4, 315, Sr., Dutchtown
Roy Brackins III
OL, 6-3, 305, Sr., Woodlawn
Jamall Franklin Jr.
OL, 6-8, 360, Sr., Scotlandville
Jacob Johnson
OL, 6-1, 295, Sr. Catholic
Landon Carter
PK, 6-0, 160, Sr., Catholic
Daniel Beale
ATH 6-2, 190. Jr., Catholic
Defense
Ashley Williams
DL, 6-5, 230, Sr., Zachary
Judd Rouyea
DL, 6-2, 225, Sr., Catholic
Dylan Carpenter
DL, 6-4, 245, Sr., St. Amant
Ted Jackson
DL, 5-11, 235, Jr., West Feliciana
Harold Lawson
LB, 6-0, 215, Sr., Catholic
Melvin Whitaker
LB, 6-5, 250, Sr., West Feliciana
Dickson Agu
LB, 6-2, 225, Sr., Dutchtown
Jed Cambre
LB, 5-10, 205, Sr., Denham Springs
Kylin Jackson
DB, 6-2, 200, Sr., Zachary
DaShawn McBryde
DB, 6-3, 195, Jr., Denham Springs
Brock Louque
DB, 5-10, 180, Lutcher, Jr.
Jordan Matthews
DB, 6-2, 175, Sr., Woodlawn
Camron Eirick
P, 6-3, 180, Sr., Denham Springs
Kedric Brown
Flex/KR, 6-1, 190, Sr., Walker