Outstanding Player
Max Cavana, Catholic High
Catholic High coach JB Brunet did not hesitate when asked to evaluate Cavana and his four-year high school career.
“Max has been an unbelievable player for us … a four-year starter,” Brunet said. “He has been the focal point through everything we’ve been doing. He’s had a great career, playing in three finals and winning two titles.
“He’s such a great athlete, he’s very intelligent and he reads the game well. I’ll be honest with you, I think he has been the best player in the state the last two years.”
As a senior, Cavana played in the midfield and found ways to impact every area of a contest while helping to lead the top-seeded Bears to the Division I quarterfinals.
Cavana was voted the Division I, District 4 overall MVP and netted LHSCA All-Star honors after scoring 14 goals with three assists despite focusing on midfield and defensive assignments.
Those efforts followed a successful junior season in which Cavana was voted the Division I all-state MVP after the Bears won a second consecutive Division I title.
“When he was younger and smaller, Max was smart enough and knew the game well enough to stay a step ahead of the other players,” Brunet said. “He can score goals … he can defend. You could play him anywhere on the field and he would make your team better.”
Coach of the Year
Marcus Dyer, Dutchtown
Yes, Dyer and the Griffins did it again. Dutchtown upset top-seeded Catholic on the way to a second consecutive appearance in the LHSAA’s Division I title contest. Dyer’s team finished 13-4-6 with a Division I runner-up finish to traditional power St. Paul's.
The team
Haythem Abraham, Baton Rouge High
Sr. forward, 17 goals
Micah Cretini, St. Amant
Jr. midfielder
Ethan Shanahan, Dutchtown
Sr. midfielder, 17 goals
Nathan Ogra, Catholic
Sr. midfielder, 8 assists
Jacob Turner, Denham Springs
Jr. center-midfielder, 5 goals
Josh Barrow, Dutchtown
Jr. goalkeeper, 10 shutouts
Brooks Lambert, East Ascension
Sr. forward, 19 goals
Charlton McMorris, Walker
Jr. goalkeeper, 8 shutouts
Kaden Zeller, Live Oak
So. center-back, captain
Ivan Quinonez, Baton Rouge High
Sr. midfielder, 10 assists
Jankell Arias, Denham Sprints
So., forward/midfield 7 goals
Leonardo Fuentes, St. Amant
Jr. center-back, captain
Tate Fuentes, Denham Springs
So., goalkeeper, 20 shutouts
Alex Martinez, Baton Rouge High
Sr. center-midfielder, 7 assists
Team selected by local and area coaches