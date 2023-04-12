ACA.southsoccer.021122.010.jpg

The Bears' Max Cavana (6) guards the ball from the Sharks' Blake Landrenenau (42) as Southside High School hosts Catholic High of Baton Rouge in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at the Youngsville Sports Complex.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

Outstanding Player

Max Cavana, Catholic High

Catholic High coach JB Brunet did not hesitate when asked to evaluate Cavana and his four-year high school career.

“Max has been an unbelievable player for us … a four-year starter,” Brunet said. “He has been the focal point through everything we’ve been doing. He’s had a great career, playing in three finals and winning two titles.

“He’s such a great athlete, he’s very intelligent and he reads the game well. I’ll be honest with you, I think he has been the best player in the state the last two years.”

As a senior, Cavana played in the midfield and found ways to impact every area of a contest while helping to lead the top-seeded Bears to the Division I quarterfinals.

Cavana was voted the Division I, District 4 overall MVP and netted LHSCA All-Star honors after scoring 14 goals with three assists despite focusing on midfield and defensive assignments.

Those efforts followed a successful junior season in which Cavana was voted the Division I all-state MVP after the Bears won a second consecutive Division I title.

“When he was younger and smaller, Max was smart enough and knew the game well enough to stay a step ahead of the other players,” Brunet said. “He can score goals … he can defend. You could play him anywhere on the field and he would make your team better.”

Coach of the Year

Marcus Dyer, Dutchtown

Yes, Dyer and the Griffins did it again. Dutchtown upset top-seeded Catholic on the way to a second consecutive appearance in the LHSAA’s Division I title contest. Dyer’s team finished 13-4-6 with a Division I runner-up finish to traditional power St. Paul's.

The team

Haythem Abraham, Baton Rouge High

Sr. forward, 17 goals

Micah Cretini, St. Amant

Jr. midfielder

Ethan Shanahan, Dutchtown

Sr. midfielder, 17 goals

Nathan Ogra, Catholic

Sr. midfielder, 8 assists

Jacob Turner, Denham Springs

Jr. center-midfielder, 5 goals

Josh Barrow, Dutchtown

Jr. goalkeeper, 10 shutouts

Brooks Lambert, East Ascension

Sr. forward, 19 goals

Charlton McMorris, Walker

Jr. goalkeeper, 8 shutouts

Kaden Zeller, Live Oak

So. center-back, captain

Ivan Quinonez, Baton Rouge High

Sr. midfielder, 10 assists

Jankell Arias, Denham Sprints

So., forward/midfield 7 goals

Leonardo Fuentes, St. Amant

Jr. center-back, captain

Tate Fuentes, Denham Springs

So., goalkeeper, 20 shutouts

Alex Martinez, Baton Rouge High

Sr. center-midfielder, 7 assists

Team selected by local and area coaches

