Outstanding Player
Alden Romano, Episcopal
Seniors are typically chosen for leadership roles. But Episcopal coach Kiran Booluck selected Romano, a junior, as the Knights’ team captain.
That decision and Romano’s versatile play helped the Knights make history by winning an LHSAA Division IV title — the school’s first boys soccer crown in a decade.
“Alden had been on the team three years and was part of the other two teams that made it to the finals,” Booluck said. “Making him our captain made sense because of his experience.
“And along with that, his ability as a player and desire to help the team win is incredible. He is ready to do whatever we need to get from him, whether it's defense or offense.”
Although his primary role was preventing other teams from scoring, Romano found ways to impact the Episcopal attack. He scored 10 goals and distributed five assists as the Knights (17-4-3) broke through to win the Division IV title, the school’s first in a decade.
The co-defensive MVP of Division 4, District 5 and a four-time all-district choice, Romano always managed to motivate teammates.
That was never more evident as the fifth-seeded Knights beat top-seeded Newman in the semifinals before edging No. 2 Menard on penalty kicks by an 8-7 margin in the title contest.
An ankle injury and knee issues forced Romano out of the title contest. But he returned to anchor the line of defense for the Knights through regulation and extra time.
“I would put Alden up against any other player out there in this area or in the state,” Booluck said. “As far as I’m concerned, he is that good.”
Coach of the Year
Kiran Booluck, Episcopal
The third time was the charm for Booluck and the Knights (17-4-3), who won the Division IV title, ousting Menard on penalty kicks. It was Episcopal's first boys soccer title since 2013. The Knights have played in three LHSAA finals in the last four years.
The team
Lee Balart, St. Michael
Jr. center-midfielder, 26 goals
William Ayers, University
Sr. defender, defensive MVP
Abram Johnston, Parkview Baptist
Jr. forward, 25 goals
Hill Mittendorf, University
Sr. forward-midfielder, goals leader
Lane Mendoza, Episcopal
Jr. center-forward, 27 goals
Jackson Ford, Dunham
Sr. center-back, defensive MVP
David Olinde, Episcopal
So. center-forward, 17 goals
Conor Reynolds, St. Michael
Jr. goalkeeper, five shutouts
Luis Acosta, Tara
Sr. forward, 19 goals
Luke Stelly, Episcopal
So. goalkeeper, Finals MVP
Kohl Feucht, Parkview Baptist
Jr. midfielder, 14 goals
Josue Sabillion, Belaire
Jr. forward, 18 goals
Jacob Ramsey, University
Sr. center-midfielder, captain
William Mondello, St. Michael
Jr. forward, 20 goals
Team selected by local and area coaches