Episcopal's Alden Romano (8), center, battles for the ball against Holy Savior Menard's Jay Guillory (15) during the LHSAA Division IV boys state championship game in Hammond on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. (Photo by Brett Duke, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

Outstanding Player

Alden Romano, Episcopal

Seniors are typically chosen for leadership roles. But Episcopal coach Kiran Booluck selected Romano, a junior, as the Knights’ team captain.

That decision and Romano’s versatile play helped the Knights make history by winning an LHSAA Division IV title — the school’s first boys soccer crown in a decade.

“Alden had been on the team three years and was part of the other two teams that made it to the finals,” Booluck said. “Making him our captain made sense because of his experience.

“And along with that, his ability as a player and desire to help the team win is incredible. He is ready to do whatever we need to get from him, whether it's defense or offense.”

Although his primary role was preventing other teams from scoring, Romano found ways to impact the Episcopal attack. He scored 10 goals and distributed five assists as the Knights (17-4-3) broke through to win the Division IV title, the school’s first in a decade.

The co-defensive MVP of Division 4, District 5 and a four-time all-district choice, Romano always managed to motivate teammates.

That was never more evident as the fifth-seeded Knights beat top-seeded Newman in the semifinals before edging No. 2 Menard on penalty kicks by an 8-7 margin in the title contest.

An ankle injury and knee issues forced Romano out of the title contest. But he returned to anchor the line of defense for the Knights through regulation and extra time.

“I would put Alden up against any other player out there in this area or in the state,” Booluck said. “As far as I’m concerned, he is that good.”

Coach of the Year

Kiran Booluck, Episcopal

The third time was the charm for Booluck and the Knights (17-4-3), who won the Division IV title, ousting Menard on penalty kicks. It was Episcopal's first boys soccer title since 2013. The Knights have played in three LHSAA finals in the last four years.

The team

Lee Balart, St. Michael

Jr. center-midfielder, 26 goals

William Ayers, University

Sr. defender, defensive MVP

Abram Johnston, Parkview Baptist

Jr. forward, 25 goals

Hill Mittendorf, University

Sr. forward-midfielder, goals leader

Lane Mendoza, Episcopal

Jr. center-forward, 27 goals

Jackson Ford, Dunham

Sr. center-back, defensive MVP

David Olinde, Episcopal

So. center-forward, 17 goals

Conor Reynolds, St. Michael

Jr. goalkeeper, five shutouts

Luis Acosta, Tara

Sr. forward, 19 goals

Luke Stelly, Episcopal

So. goalkeeper, Finals MVP

Kohl Feucht, Parkview Baptist

Jr. midfielder, 14 goals

Josue Sabillion, Belaire

Jr. forward, 18 goals

Jacob Ramsey, University

Sr. center-midfielder, captain

William Mondello, St. Michael

Jr. forward, 20 goals

