St. Joseph's Madison Hitzman (10) chases after the ball in flight against Mount Carmel in the first half of the Division I quarterfinals on Monday, February 13, 2023 at the Burbank Soccer Complex in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. St. Joseph's defeated Mount Carmel 3-2.

Outstanding Player

Madison Hitzman, St. Joseph’s Academy

For much of her career, Hitzman was told she was too small. Or that she did not fit the mold of a top-flight soccer player.

The St. Joseph's senior proved skeptics wrong by leading the Redstickers the LHSAA’s Division I title, the first soccer title in the school’s history.

“Maddie has been an unbelievable story to watch,” SJA coach Kyle Carmouche said. “Her work ethic is like nothing I have ever seen before. The child is absolutely driven to be great.

“And to go along with that, she is also a great athlete. Maddie played volleyball and basketball when she was younger. I have no doubt she would have excelled in those sports had she decided to focus on them.”

Hitzman led the Redstickers offense with a 24 goals and 12 assists, often using her speed and agility to beat defenders down the field. Carmouche said the Spring Hill signee also set the tone by challenging teammates to match her intensity and fitness.

“She has always been, even as a sophomore, the kid everybody enjoys being around and playing with,” Carmouche said. “Her level of fitness, especially cardio-wise, is incredible.

“Maddie set a great example for her teammates. She also includes everyone. She would pull freshmen who were not going to play varsity over to work out and talk with her. She’s just a winner.”

Coach of the Year

Kyle Carmouche, St. Joseph’s Academy

A year after placing second in the LHSAA’s Division I final, Carmouche’s Redstickers returned and captured the first soccer title in school history. SJA is the top-ranked Division I nearly all season and finished with a 23-3-2 record.

The team

Elizabeth Meisner, Dutchtown

Goalkeeper, Finals MVP

Sophia Loe, Baton Rouge

Defender, Defensive MVP

Alexi Lewis, Liberty

Defender, Team anchor

Ellis Hosch, St Joseph's

Defender, Top stopper

Madison Parker, St. Amant

Defender, Heart of lineup

Annie Maase, Zachary

Defender, Team captain

Chloe Bueche, Denham Springs

Midfielder, 11 goals, 16 assists

Lilly Moss, Dutchtown

Midfielder, Defensive MVP

Angelina Rispone, St. Joseph's

Midfielder, 15 goals, 18 assists

Juliana Williams, Denham Springs

Forward, 23 goals, 4 assists

Riley Hicock, Dutchtown

Forward, 18 goals, 24 assists

Noelia Lagos, Live Oak

Forward, Offensive force

Riley Wilson, St. Joseph's

Forward, 17 goals, 12 assists

Nya Bridgewater, St. Amant

Forward, 52 goals

