Parkview Baptist School's Faith Johnston (8) kicks the ball as Archbishop Hannan High School's Kristin Marie Schneider (6) defends during the LHSAA Division III girls state championship game in Hammond on Thursday, February 23, 2023. (Photo by Brett Duke, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

Outstanding Player

Faith Johnston, Parkview Baptist

Some coaches avoid having games televised because they fear opponents will figure out how to handle their top players.

Parkview Baptist girls soccer coach Raphael Nunes is not in that group and Johnston is a big reason why.

“You can watch her and that’s one thing,” Nunes said. “But when you play against her that is something different. It did not matter what other teams did this year. Whether they put players on her or not, you can see right away she’s special.

“You might be able to slow her down a little in the first half. But by the second half nobody can run with her. She trains the morning before school. Sometimes during the season she trains three times a day.”

Johnston, a sophomore, led the Eagles (22-6) to the Division III title in their first finals appearance in over 20 years. She finished the season with 47 goals and 30 assists.

“(Johnston's) soccer IQ is huge, and she can hit the ball well with either her left or right foot,” Nunes said. “She is also a team player … she puts the team’s needs above her own.

“There were times when she would get close to the goal and pass the ball to another player. I had to tell her, ‘It’s OK for you to score.’ She could be selfish, but she is not.”

Coach of the Year

Raphael Nunes, Parkview Baptist

Nunes made key in-game decisions for PBS. However, the out-of-game decisions — specifically, decisions to play Division I power St. Joseph’s Academy and Division II St. Thomas More — made the Eagles (22-5) battle-tested and ready to win a Division III title.

The team

Abigail Medine, Livonia

Goalkeeper, So., 141 saves

Sarah Bonnecaze, Episcopal

Midfielder, Jr., 31 goals, 9 assists

Sydney Bonnecaze, Episcopal

Forward, 8th Big playmaker

Katie-Sue Capron, Episcopal

Defender, Sr., Anchored defense

Chelsea Holden, Parkview Baptist

Forward, Sr., 51 goals, 18 assists

Ella Kate Johnston, Parkview Baptist

Midfielder, 8th, 8 goals, 40 assists

Sarah Ortlieb, Parkview Baptist

Mid/Defender, So., 10 goals, 15 assists

Maddie Temple, West Feliciana

Forward, Sr., 27 goals

Kassidy Herrin, University

Defender, Sr., Lead defender

Ava Munoz, University

Forward, Sr., Top scorer

Grace Denison, St. Michael

Midfielder, Jr., 21 goals, 6 assists

Kate DeAngelo, St. Michael

Midfielder, Jr., 10 tackles a game

Kendyl Edwards, St. Michael

Defender, So., Defensive MVP

Elise Ford, Dunham

Forward, So., 25 goals

Team selected by local, area coaches

