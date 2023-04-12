Outstanding Player
Faith Johnston, Parkview Baptist
Some coaches avoid having games televised because they fear opponents will figure out how to handle their top players.
Parkview Baptist girls soccer coach Raphael Nunes is not in that group and Johnston is a big reason why.
“You can watch her and that’s one thing,” Nunes said. “But when you play against her that is something different. It did not matter what other teams did this year. Whether they put players on her or not, you can see right away she’s special.
“You might be able to slow her down a little in the first half. But by the second half nobody can run with her. She trains the morning before school. Sometimes during the season she trains three times a day.”
Johnston, a sophomore, led the Eagles (22-6) to the Division III title in their first finals appearance in over 20 years. She finished the season with 47 goals and 30 assists.
“(Johnston's) soccer IQ is huge, and she can hit the ball well with either her left or right foot,” Nunes said. “She is also a team player … she puts the team’s needs above her own.
“There were times when she would get close to the goal and pass the ball to another player. I had to tell her, ‘It’s OK for you to score.’ She could be selfish, but she is not.”
Coach of the Year
Raphael Nunes, Parkview Baptist
Nunes made key in-game decisions for PBS. However, the out-of-game decisions — specifically, decisions to play Division I power St. Joseph’s Academy and Division II St. Thomas More — made the Eagles (22-5) battle-tested and ready to win a Division III title.
The team
Abigail Medine, Livonia
Goalkeeper, So., 141 saves
Sarah Bonnecaze, Episcopal
Midfielder, Jr., 31 goals, 9 assists
Sydney Bonnecaze, Episcopal
Forward, 8th Big playmaker
Katie-Sue Capron, Episcopal
Defender, Sr., Anchored defense
Chelsea Holden, Parkview Baptist
Forward, Sr., 51 goals, 18 assists
Ella Kate Johnston, Parkview Baptist
Midfielder, 8th, 8 goals, 40 assists
Sarah Ortlieb, Parkview Baptist
Mid/Defender, So., 10 goals, 15 assists
Maddie Temple, West Feliciana
Forward, Sr., 27 goals
Kassidy Herrin, University
Defender, Sr., Lead defender
Ava Munoz, University
Forward, Sr., Top scorer
Grace Denison, St. Michael
Midfielder, Jr., 21 goals, 6 assists
Kate DeAngelo, St. Michael
Midfielder, Jr., 10 tackles a game
Kendyl Edwards, St. Michael
Defender, So., Defensive MVP
Elise Ford, Dunham
Forward, So., 25 goals
Team selected by local, area coaches