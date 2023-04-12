Outstanding Player
Madison Hitzman, St. Joseph’s Academy
For much of her career, Hitzman was told she was too small. Or that she did not fit the mold of a top-flight soccer player.
The St. Joseph's senior proved skeptics wrong by leading the Redstickers the LHSAA’s Division I title, the first soccer title in the school’s history.
“Maddie has been an unbelievable story to watch,” SJA coach Kyle Carmouche said. “Her work ethic is like nothing I have ever seen before. The child is absolutely driven to be great.
“And to go along with that, she is also a great athlete. Maddie played volleyball and basketball when she was younger. I have no doubt she would have excelled in those sports had she decided to focus on them.”
Hitzman led the Redstickers offense with a 24 goals and 12 assists, often using her speed and agility to beat defenders down the field. Carmouche said the Spring Hill signee also set the tone by challenging teammates to match her intensity and fitness.
“She has always been, even as a sophomore, the kid everybody enjoys being around and playing with,” Carmouche said. “Her level of fitness, especially cardio-wise, is incredible.
“Maddie set a great example for her teammates. She also includes everyone. She would pull freshmen who were not going to play varsity over to work out and talk with her. She’s just a winner.”
Coach of the Year
Kyle Carmouche, St. Joseph’s Academy
A year after placing second in the LHSAA’s Division I final, Carmouche’s Redstickers returned and captured the first soccer title in school history. SJA is the top-ranked Division I nearly all season and finished with a 23-3-2 record.
The team
Elizabeth Meisner, Dutchtown
Goalkeeper, Finals MVP
Sophia Loe, Baton Rouge
Defender, Defensive leader
Alexi Lewis, Liberty
Defender, Team anchor
Ellis Hosch, St Joseph's
Defender, Top stopper
Madison Parker, St. Amant
Defender, Heart of lineup
Annie Maase, Zachary
Defender, Team captain
Chloe Bueche, Denham Springs
Midfielder, 11 goals, 16 assists
Lilly Moss, Dutchtown
Midfielder, limited offenses
Angelina Rispone, St. Joseph's
Midfielder, 15 goals, 18 assists
Juliana Williams, Denham Springs
Forward, 23 goals, 4 assists
Riley Hicock, Dutchtown
Forward, 18 goals, 24 assists
Noelia Lagos, Live Oak
Forward, Offensive force
Riley Wilson, St. Joseph's
Forward, 17 goals, 12 assists
Nya Bridgewater, St. Amant
Forward, 52 goals
Team selected by area coaches