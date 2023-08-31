What's the playoff format for Louisiana high school football in 2023? That's a complicated question.
The short answer is, we don't know yet. Let us explain what happened to get us here, why we don't know, and where we're headed.
WHAT’S THE PLAYOFF FORMAT?
No format in place, legally speaking. Judge Will Jorden of Baton Rouge’s 19th Judicial District granted a preliminary injuction on Aug. 21 that prohibits the LHSAA from using a key definition at the heart of its eight division format — four select and four nonselect — that was put in place by the LHSAA’s executive committee a year ago.
WHY THE UNCERTAINTY?
A total of nine LHSAA member schools, three from Monroe and six from the Alexandria area filed suit against LHSAA, objecting to their placement on the select side in the 2022 plan and were granted the injunction. The next step will be discovery, added legal briefs from both sides ahead of a trial to render a decision.
WHEN WILL WE KNOW?
No target date yet. As of Aug. 30, no court date has been set to hear additional arguments from the LHSAA and the plaintiffs in the case. Until another court date is set, nothing changes. Though some thought the restraining order meant a return to the previous playoff system, LHSAA attorney Mark Boyer said that is not the case.
UNTIL THEN, WHAT?
The high school football regular season will begin and play out each week as planned. The timing of the next court date and for a final decision is worth watching. A later court date could make it tough for the LHSAA to pivot and adjust as needed by Week 10. A Sept. 20 executive committee meeting may be notable, too.
EXTRA POINTS
QUEST TO BE THE BEST
John Curtis coach J.T. Curtis (615-77-6) needs seven wins to become the nation’s all-time wins leader. Curtis is in his 55th season as head coach.
YES, A LINEMAN IS NO. 1
Acadiana defensive lineman Dominick McKinley is Louisiana’s top prospect in the class of 2024. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound McKinley has not committed to a college.
OFFICIALLY SPEAKING
There is still an officials’ shortage. But the LHSOA registered more than 1,200 football officials for the first time since COVID hit in 2020. The tally is 1,254.
MOST WINS OF ALL?
Class 1A Haynesville leads all Louisiana with 854 wins and a .727 winning percentage, according to Geaux Preps. Neville of Monroe is next at 790.
REIGNING LHSAA CHAMPIONS
NONSELECT
Division I: Destrehan
(beat Ruston 17-10)
Division II: Lutcher
(beat North DeSoto 28-25)
Division III: Many
(beat Union Parish 35-13)
Division IV: Oak Grove
(beat Homer 17-0)
SELECT
Division I: John Curtis
(beat Brother Martin 23-0)
Division II: St. Thomas More
(beat Lafayette Christian 52-48)
Division III: St. Charles Catholic
(beat The Dunham School 32-28)
Division IV: Ouachita Christian
(beat Vermilion Catholic 28-14)