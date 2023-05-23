D’Wanye’ Winfield
Football • Lutcher
Winfield did it all and led Lutcher to a Division II nonselect title. The UL signee had 4,657 yards of offense with 70 touchdowns — including 2,477 yards rushing and 2,180 yards passing. Winfield was voted the LSWA’s Class 4A MVP, large-schools All-Metro MVP and the Division II nonselect title-game MVP.
Rhen Langley
Cross country • Zachary
The LSU signee made his senior season memorable by winning the Baton Rouge area Metro meet title and by earning All-Metro MVP honors. Langley ran his season-best three-mile time of 15 minutes, 20.5 seconds at the Catholic High Invitational. He won the Metro race in a time of 15:24.00.
William DeJean
Swimming • Catholic
DeJean was voted the CCSL’s Swimmer of the Meet and also earned All-Metro MVP honors. The senior led the Bears to a 30th straight CCSL title and a second-place finish in the LHSAA’s Division I. DeJean had the state’s top time in the 200-yard individual medley and one of the top 500 freestyle marks.
Thomas Domangue
Wrestling • Catholic
Twice was just as nice for Domangue, who won his second consecutive individual title at 182 pounds while leading the Bears to a runner-up finish in Division I. Domangue compiled a 34-4 record as a senior and was also a BR Metro champion. He had a career record of 77-12.
Max Cavana
Soccer • Catholic
Known as one of Louisiana’s most versatile players, Cavana led the Bears to a No. 1 regular-season ranking in the LHSAA’s Division I power ratings and to the quarterfinals in the playoffs. He was the catalyst for Catholic’s defense as a midfielder but also contributed 14 goals and three assists on offense.
Dorian Booker
Basketball • Scotlandville
A UNO signee, Booker established himself as Louisiana’s most dominant post player. He led the Hornets to the Division I select title game with averages of 22.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.3 blocked shots per game. The 6-foot-10 Booker made an incredible 74% of his field-goal attempts.
Luke Miller
Powerlifting • Central
Miller made his final high school meet, the LHSAA’s Division I championship, his very best. It started with a record-setting bench press of 500 pounds in the 275-pound weight class. From there, he went on to set Division I and composite records with a three-lift total of 1,785 pounds.
Preston West
Bowling • Dutchtown
A year after setting multiple state records, West is again The Advocate’s Star of Stars recipient. He finished the regular season with an average of 238 pins per game for the Griffins. West ended his season by rolling 10 straight strikes while placing second in the LHSAA’s boys singles final.
Cody Midboe
Gymnastics • Walker
Another year ended with another LHSAA individual title for Midboe, a Simpson College signee. Midboe won the LHSAA’s Level 10 title for the second straight season. He had an all-around score of 73.000 — nearly three points better than the No. 2 finisher — and recorded the top marks in six events.
Aidan Duffield
Tennis • Catholic
Duffield ends his career as the team captain and the All-Metro MVP as a doubles player. He teamed with Christian St. Martin to post a 12-3 record, won a second consecutive regional title and advanced to the semifinals at the LHSAA’s Division I tournament. The duo won an LHSAA title in 2022.
David Marsh
Golf • Catholic
Marsh is the Metro Large Schools Player of the Year. His 2023 tournament season highlights include winning a regional title with a 71, placing second in the BR Metro, claiming third in district and recording a second straight top 10 finish at the LHSAA’s Division I state tournament.
Broderick Davis
Track and field • Scotlandville
Davis exceeded 24 feet in the long jump indoors/outdoors with a personal best of 24-1¾. He won the long jump and triple jump, leading the Hornets to a Division I indoor title. He was the indoor champion in the 60 hurdles, winning in 7.84 seconds, and had the area’s top outdoor 110 hurdles mark at 13.96 seconds.
Clayton Pourciau
Baseball • Catholic
Pourciau is a four-year starter at catcher who helped the Bears to a 36-3 regular-season record, a No. 1 seed in the LHSAA’s Division I select playoffs and a national ranking. He had a .402 batting average, a .487 on-base percentage, 13 doubles, two home runs and 25 RBIs.