The impetus behind the Jimmy Ray Williams, Jr., Memorial Classic, a 7-on-7 tournament being set to begin at 9 a.m. Episcopal on Friday is twofold.
First, it honors the late Episcopal, Vanderbilt and NFL player. And it does so by spotlighting on something that was always close to Williams' heart — Louisiana football talent.
Former Glen Oaks High football player Yoruba Harrison, a longtime friend of Williams, put the wheels in motion to play the tournament after discussions with Williams’ widow Chandra.
“I used to talk to Jimmy twice a week, and we always talked about the talent in Baton Rouge and giving back to get the exposure,” Harrison said. “We felt like a lot of these kids don’t get the exposure they should. That’s the reason behind this.”
A standout multi-sport athlete at Episcopal, Williams was a star running back in high school before moving on to Vanderbilt and then the NFL, where his best years were spent with San Francisco and Seattle before returning to Episcopal as a coach/administrator.
Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Williams' death from cancer at 43.
The tournament features six teams: four from Baton Rouge and one each from Lafayette and Alexandria. At 9 a.m., Lafayette Renaissance Charter takes on Scotlandville, and Peabody Magnet squaring off with the Fighting Tigers 7-on-7 summer squad.
Southern Lab and Woodlawn will play their first games in the round-robin format at 9:35 a.m. The championship game is set for 12:05 p.m. with more than bragging rights on the line. The winning receives $1,500 for its football program, while the runner-up will be awarded $1,000.
“I reached out to all of Jimmy’s former NFL teammates with the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks, and they all came together to help fund this tournament,” Harrison said. “We’re going to make this an annual thing and we feel like its only going to get bigger and better.”