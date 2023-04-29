SULPHUR — Top-seeded Catholic High of Pointe Coupee made it interesting by getting runners two runners on in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Ultimately, the pitching of Amber Palermo and timely hitting won out for Riverside Academy.
The second-seeded Rebels pounded out 12 hits in a 5-0 victory over CHSPC in the Division IV select title game that helped open Saturday’s action at the LHSAA state softball tournament held at Frasch Park.
Title-game MVP Amber Palermo had just three strikeouts. But the junior did more than enough. She tossed a three-hitter and retired 13 batters in a row between the third and seventh innings.
“They (Riverside) got the right hits at the right time and they made plays,” CHSPC coach Lauren Doucet said. “Our girls were right on the ball (hitting wise). We hit a got shot to second base at one (key) point and they were there to make the play. That happened a few times.
“They ran with momentum and did a good job of capitalizing. I am so proud of my girls … we had a great season. We’ve got some big shoes to fill with our seniors graduating. And we’ll get another shot at it next season.”
Olivia St. Pierre led Riverside (21-9) at the plate — going 3 for 3 with three RBI. Emily Vicknair, Alainah Felton and Corrin Cashio all finished with two hits each for the Rebels. Lilli St. Germain was 2 for 3 for Catholic-PC.
Riverside scored all its runs in the fourth and fifth innings. A solo homer to right by St. Pierre was the highlight of the two-run fourth inning for RA. Vicknair also had an RBI hit.
Anna Mistretta was hit by a pitch to start the top of fifth inning. Felton singled and an error brought Mistretta in to score. Another single, this one by St. Pierre, scored the other two runs.
Catholic-PC got its leadoff runner on in both the second and third innings but could not generate any runs. St. Germain and Julianne Armand singled to give the Hornets runners on first and second in the top of the seventh. But Palermo induced a fly out to end the game.