When heat and humidity altered the training for all Louisiana runners in July and August, Matthew Maynard was not sure how the cross country season would unfold.
After two weeks, the Catholic High senior has placed first in two meets and won Episcopal’s Round Table Run with an impressive three-mile time of 15 minutes, 33.74 seconds … just 10 seconds off his personal best.
“With it being so hot over the summer I was questioning whether I could run a fast time,” Maynard said. “So it was really about staying confident.
"We have really good coaches who make sure we do our best at practice. “Even though we cut down on the volume, I really feel like I was prepared for the races we ran so far.”
Maynard and the Bears, ranked third among Louisiana’s large schools, will take the next two weeks off before running in the St. Joseph’s Academy Invitational. The Redstickers, who are ranked No. 1, will split their squad between meets in Huntsville, Ala., and the Lafayette area.
Meanwhile, the high school swim season for many local teams is set to begin Saturday. Facility issues forced the Capital City Swim League to ultimately cancel last weekend’s season opening meet.
Here breakdown about both fall sports.
Right on course
St. Joseph’s placed four runners in the top 10 and had the low score of 28 points to win the Round Table Run.
“We’re looking really good right now, all things considered when you look at the training modifications we had to make with the heat just like everyone else,” SJA coach Mark LaHaye said. “We worked safely through all of that, along with some additional issues with COVID and the regular cold bug.
“The training has gone well and we have the same dilemma as last year … we may not be who will finish first for us on any given week.”
Grace Rennoff has bounced back from 2022 season marred by injuries and was the runner-up in Saturday’s race. SJA’s Elise Brown and Michelle Daigle were third and fourth.
Catholic coach Pete Boudreaux has had Maynard and David Lemann run at the front of the pack, followed by a group of newcomers.
“We’re most teams right now … we’ve got a few guys sick and a few guys injured,” Boudreaux said. “Other than the two vets at the top we’ve got a whole bunch of new faces. They have really done a good job.
“I am pleased with how smart we are running. Instead of trying to stay with the fastest guys they’re running their own races.”
New year, new school
One key change on the cross-country landscape is the move of sisters Lucy and Molly Cramer from Episcopal to Parkview Baptist. The Cramers starred as middle schoolers for the Knights.
They sisters not be running in traditional team meets for the Eagles this season. Two weeks ago, they competed in the Mobile Challenge of Champions.
In a social media post, their mother Kate Ripple Cramer praised Episcopal coaches Claney Duplechin and Bill Jones.
At last, swimming?
Traditional powers St. Joseph’s Academy and Catholic High lead the group of teams set to compete in Saturday’s CCSL meet set for 8:10 a.m. at the Crawfish Aquatics pool.
Water levels in the pool dropped last week and work continues to prepare for Saturday. Baton Rouge High, Brusly, Woodlawn, Riverside, Ascension Christian, Dunham, Dutchtown, Liberty and West Feliciana also are entered.