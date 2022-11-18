Lutcher received a jolt of offense from an unexpected source Friday night in its 49-33 home playoff win over St. Martinville.
Sophomore running back Trenton Chaney amassed nearly 300 all-purpose yards to lead his Bulldogs through the second round of the LHSAA Division II nonselect playoffs.
The performance was crucial for Lutcher (11-1, 6-0). A high ankle sprain hobbled starting quarterback D’Wanye Winfield, whose first live rep of the week was the first snap of Friday's game. To keep up with the Tigers’ dominant skill players, Lutcher needed some explosiveness. And Chaney delivered.
The teams traded blows all night, but a couple key defensive stops in the fourth quarter helped Lutcher seal the game with two long scoring drives.
How it was won
Each team scored three touchdowns in the first half, trading quick drives and explosive plays.
Chaney set up two scores with long runs. The first, which went for 37 yards, allowed Winfield to score from the goal line. And the second, a 42-yard burst on a third down from midfield, gave Kai Brown a short touchdown run.
Receiver Harvey Broussard and running back Steven Blanco accounted for most of the first-half yardage for St. Martinville’s (7-5). Blanco outraced the Lutcher secondary for a 66-yard touchdown run, and Broussard’s five catches helped set up the Tigers for two other short scoring runs.
On the first play of the second half, Chaney took a pitch to the right and raced 68 yards for the touchdown. Then Blanco responded with his third touchdown of the night.
But Chaney returned the ensuing kickoff to the St. Martinville 12, bowling over one defender and slipping through another’s tackle. Brown punched in a touchdown run two plays later.
Tigers quarterback Kaden Zenon then connected with Broussard for a 47-yard touchdown. Lutcher had a chance to stay within striking distance on its next possession, but Lutcher lineman Reshad Sterling stopped Blanco short on third down, forcing St. Martinville to punt.
Player of the game
Lutcher running back Trenton Chaney: His quick cuts and gliding gait gave St. Martinville defenders trouble all night. The sophomore runner had 199 yards on 11 carries.
They said it
Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins: “Here’s the thing with D’Wanye Winfield. I’ve been trying to tell people this for two years: He can win football games for you, regardless of (whether) he carries the football or throws the football in a game. He’s the leader. Our kids believe in him. We knew early in this week what he was gonna be up against, and we knew he was gonna have to battle to get in this game. So he challenged his teammates to pick up the slack, and I think we did.”
Chaney: “No. 1, my O-line — they really gave me the opportunity to do what I had to do tonight. ... It’s not our goal. Our goal is to get to that Dome. We get to that Dome, we succeed. We've got to win. That’s it.”
Notable
- Winfield, who owns the Lutcher school record for career touchdown runs, was in obvious discomfort. Yet he still gained 111 yards and scored three touchdowns on 21 carries.
- Blanco and Broussard accounted for 94% of St. Martinville’s yards. Blanco had 18 carries for 183 yards and three scores. Broussard caught seven passes for 115 yards and one touchdown.