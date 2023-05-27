We are officially done with another high school sports year. Before charging into another year, let's — look back at 2022-23.
It was “Simply the Best,” quoting the late, great Tina Turner, for many teams and competitors. For others, including some traditional powers, there was no crowning glory.
Yes, the Rolling Stones' "You Can't Always Get What You Want" also fits here. Plenty of wins, but perhaps not quite the norm for some.
What are the takeaways? What does it mean going into 2023-24?
Falling off pace
In terms of football, that is the assessment for some. Lutcher won its ninth LHSAA title in Division II nonselect. The Bulldogs fulfilled the underdog role perfectly but never played like underdogs.
Dunham beat plenty of odds and University High en route to a Division III select runner-up finish.
There’s the flip side. Traditional 5A powers Zachary and Catholic High lost in the semifinals of their Division I brackets.
That's not what either fan base expected. There is truth to the cliché “You can’t win them all.” Sometimes good things happen the year after you expect them.
Catholic returns senior quarterback in Daniel Beale to lead the way. Zachary graduated a talented class that included quarterback Eli Holstein (Alabama) and Kylin Jackson (LSU). We will have to see who’s got “next.”
University High, Madison Prep and Southern Lab were other teams with lofty 2022 expectations — maybe too lofty.
U-High and Madison Prep played an epic District 6-3A game but did not make the finals. Southern Lab also did not advance to the title round.
Two other breakout teams, Denham Springs (quarterfinals, Division I nonselect) and West Feliciana (semifinalist, Division II nonselect), won’t sneak up on anyone in 2023-24.
Also of note: Dunham ended a title drought for Baton Rouge volleyball. Can Baton Rouge make it two in a row? A fair question with New Orleans and Lafayette teams wielding power.
St. Joseph’s Academy continued title streaks in swimming (12) and cross country (seven).
Winter wondering
Basketball gave us two great Cinderella stories. Catholic High won its first LHSAA basketball title in Division I select. The Parkview Baptist girls morphed from a seven-win team into a Division III select champion.
Questions loom. After Carlos Sample’s resignation at Scotlandville, how are the Hornets? Madison Prep has been just as automatic as Scotlandville over the past decade. A finals loss to Carver puts the Chargers in an unusual place.
Port Allen has four straight titles but also will have a new head coach and a revamped lineup. And what about Zachary and Liberty? A massive brawl in their late-season District 4-5A matchup put both talented teams out of the playoffs.
A young Southern Lab team lost its bid to repeat as the Division IV select girls basketball champion. Other top teams girls will do rebuilds.
Plenty to unpack here. The same is true in soccer but for different reasons. Baton Rouge is coming off arguably its best soccer season. The Episcopal boys, St. Joseph’s Academy and Parkview Baptist won titles. Also of note: Scotlandville swept indoor track titles, Lutcher won its 16th straight girls powerlifting title.
A different spring
St. Amant (Division I nonselect) and French Settlement (Division IV nonselect) won softball titles. There was no local baseball champion. Ascension Catholic (Division IV select) and Doyle (Division III nonselect) were runners-up.
Nationally ranked Catholic lost in the semifinals. Other top Class 5A/Division I teams did not make the baseball tourney. Top-seeded Lutcher was upset in Division II nonselect.
The positive point — Dunham broke through to make the Division III nonselect semifinals.
Just like basketball, we are spoiled by past success in baseball. I can’t wait to see the bounce back in 2023.
Kudos to Albany for making history with runner-up finishes in girls basketball and softball.
Outdoor track ended with a weather-delayed fury. Catholic won the 5A boys title with Zachary and Scotlandville sharing the girls title. Best surprises? Second-place finishes by two rising teams — U-High boys in 3A and West Feliciana girls in 4A.
Oh, get ready. Fall practice starts in two months.