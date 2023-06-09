It was the ideal encore for St. Amant's Addison Jackson.
After leading the Gators to a second straight LHSAA softball title, Jackson again garnered Class 5A Outstanding Player honors on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A All-State team.
“Everybody needs to know that if you work hard, it’s going to pay off,” Jackson said. “I feel very lucky because winning two state championships is not something every player gets to do.
“I also know I was blessed to play for the team I was on. I played for a coach (Amy Pitre) and a team who always believed in me and helped me get better every single day.”
Jackson and the Gators won the Division I nonselect title. SAHS was the Class 5A champion in 2022. Jackson shares top honors with Barbe’s Donovan LaSalle, the Outstanding Player on the 5A baseball squad.
Coaches Katie Prescott of Live Oak and Kenny Goodlett of Jesuit claimed Coach of the Year honors on the squads selected by a panel of sportswriters from across the state.
In the circle, Jackson was 32-2 with a 0.93 ERA, had 288 strikeouts and allowed just one run in two LHSAA tourney games. The Boston College signee batted .521 with 28 home runs and 75 RBIs.
LaSalle hit a go-ahead grand slam home run in Barbe’s Division I nonselect championship game win. The Oklahoma State signee hit .510 with 10 home runs, 43 RBIs, 57 runs scored and 33 stolen bases.
Goodlett coached Jesuit to the Division I select baseball title and a 31-7 record. Prescott guided Live Oak to the Division I nonselect semifinals and a 31-5 record.
“This has been a four-year process, and I am so pleased that our seniors got to experience playing in the state tournament,” Prescott said. “It was a big step for the program, one that we believe is going to lead to better things.”
St. Amant infielder Alix Franklin (.522, 22 home runs), SAHS utility selection Makinsey Elisar (.474, 55 runs) and Live Oak catcher Kayce Bennett (.568, 24 home runs) also made the softball squad.
Two Catholic High players, catcher Clayton Pourciau (.402, 13 doubles, 25 RBIs) and utility selection Alex Ainsworth (7-0, 0.97 ERA), made the baseball squad along with Live Oak outfielder Lane Lusk (.472, 50 runs).
CLASS 5A ALL-STATE CHARTS
BASEBALL
P Drew Ferguson West Monroe So. 10-1
P Landon Victorian Barbe Jr. 8-0
P Jake Brown Sulphur Sr. 10-2
P Giancarlo Arencibia Rummel Jr. 7-1
C Clayton Pourciau Catholic Sr. .402
IF Sam Ardoin Sam Houston Sr. .391
IF Mikey Ryan Rummel Jr. .411
IF Ryan Darrah Brother Martin So. .434
IF Hayden Federico West Monroe Jr. .420
OF John Pearson West Monroe Jr. .424
OF Lane Lusk Live Oak Sr. .472
OF Donovan Lasalle Barbe Sr. .510
UTL Joe Bordelon Alexandria Sr. 6-4
UTL William Good Jesuit Sr. 7-1
UTL Michael O’Brien John Curtis 6-1
UTL Alex Ainsworth Catholic Sr. 7-0
UTL Trey Hawsey West Monroe Jr. .397
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: DONOVAN LASALLE, BARBE
COACH OF THE YEAR: KENNY GOODLETT, JESUIT
Honorable mention
Bradyn Garner, West Monroe; Trent Anderson, West Monroe; Chris Clark, Alexandria; Wes Oates, Pineville; Grant Trahan, Barbe; Kasen Bellard, Barbe; Dillion Bird, Sulphur; Dallis Moran, St. Amant; Bryce Fontenot, Sulphur; Mason Canter, Central Lafourche; Trey Doucet, H.L. Bourgeois; Ethan Lovell, Terrebonne; Tyler Solar, Thibodaux; Justin Szymanski, Ruston; JR Tollett, Ruston; Bryce Wilson, Chalmette; Brock Davis, Live Oak; Cooper Smith, Live Oak; Kevin Robinson, Byrd; Austin Anderson, Haughton; Sawyer Simmons, Benton; Austin Lorenz, Alexandria; Brady Hoffman, Pineville; Nick Robinson, Ruston; Luke Benoit, Sulphur; Grayden Harris, Central; William Schmidt, Catholic; Swayer Pruitt, Live Oak; Bryce Pitts, Jesuit; Gavin Simeon, Brother Martin; Patrick Laiche, Brother Martin; Mason Estrada, Covington; Gates Barre, Jesuit; Branson Arceneaux, Thibodaux; Josh Eames, John Curtis; Walker Wicklund, Captain Shreve; Alex Dupuy, Natchitoches Central; Clayton Brandon, Airline; Gavin Nix, Rummel; Brock Laird, Natchitoches Central; Trenton Lape, Parkway; Barrett Newman, Parkway; Frank Randol, Brother Martin; Shane Lee, Destrehan; Kade Anderson, St. Paul’s; Drew Tomlin, Alexandria; Ean Rodrigue, Thibodaux; John Carmichael, Destrehan; Trip Dobson, Catholic; Dominic Pellegrin, Holy Cross; Steven Spalitta, Fontainebleau; Aiden Grab, Mandeville.
SOFTBALL
P Lexi Dibbley Sam Houston Sr. 25-3
P Addison Jackson, St. Amant Sr. 32-2
P Maddie Robinson Natchitoches Central Sr. 24-6
P Kayla Giardina Chapelle Jr. 20-4
C Kayce Bennett Live Oak Sr. .568
IF Mykail Lusco Dominican Sr. .447
IF Brielle Texada Alexandria Fr. .427
IF Mady Manning West Monroe Sr. .513
IF Alix Franklin St. Amant Jr. .544
OF Dayzja Williams Alexandria Sr. .492
OF Karli Sellers West Monroe Sr. .395
OF Kai Goodman John Curtis Jr. 504
UTL Bailey Henderson Pineville Sr. .426
UTL Sophia Romero Acadiana Sr. .411
UTL Brylie Fontenot Sam Houston Sr. .393
UTL Jenna Samuel Northshore Sr. 16-5
UTL Makinsey Elisar St. Amant Sr. .474
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: ADDISON JACKSON, ST. AMANT
COACH OF THE YEAR: KATIE PRESCOTT, LIVE OAK
Honorable mention
Chloe Massey, West Monroe; Avery Freer, West Ouachita; Addison Eckert, West Ouachita; Bevan Hartnett, Pineville; Mary Claire Brinkman, Alexandria; Kailey Dwyer, Acadiana; Hannah Capello, Walker; Lily Domangue, Central Lafourche; Ja’Lise Stewart, Terrebonne; Jada Stoot, H.L. Bourgeois; Alyssa Naquin, Thibodaux; Baleigh Scott, Barbe; Emma Thomson, Sulphur; Claire Thompson, Alexandria; Katie Kempton John Curtis Jr.; Aubry Townsend, Captain Shreve; Avery Killan, Mount Carmel; Kelsie Schmidt; Chapelle; Gabby Miller, John Curtis; Elena Heng, Airline; Sophia Livers, Benton; Ariana Mathews, Haughton; Ella Vickers, Haughton; Kira Manganello, John Curtis; Christina Curtis, Ponchatoula; Delaney Trosclair, Chapelle; Jenna Cancienne, Hahnville; Kloe White, Hahnville; Madelyn Halle, Pineville; Bryalyn Waggoner, West Ouachita; Aubrey Hobbs, Sam Houston; Chloe Magee, Live Oak; Carolina Eidson, Sam Houston; Desi Robinson, Natchitoches Central; Emersyn Disotell, Benton; Paige Marshall, Airline; Bailey Nelson, Mount Carmel; Allie Domangue, Chapelle; Ella Bertucci, Dominican; Brilynn Singh, Ponchatoula; Cortlynn Bennett, Pineville; Caitlyn Riche, Walker; Aniya Harris, Chalmette; Cailyn Heyl, Central.