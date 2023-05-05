The Episcopal girls got a huge day from Alana Simon as they won their fourth consecutive Class 2A outdoor track and field championship Friday at the LHSAA state tournament at Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
The Knights scored points in 12 of 19 events on their way to a winning total of 96 points. Newman was within 12 points of Episcopal with two events left but was unable to gain any more ground, finishing second with 82 points.
“‘We’ve had such a good team atmosphere all year,” Episcopal coach Bill Jones said. “We’ve got a great coaching staff and everyone gets along. The kids all get along very, very well and pull for each other, and that’s what made this really special.”
Newman trailed Episcopal 82-70 after the Greenies' Claire Charpentier won the 200. Episcopal bettered Newman in the final two events, the 3,200 and the 4x400 relay, to close out the meet.
Simon’s day was highlighted by wins in the 300-meter hurdles (45.57 seconds) and the high jump (5 feet, 7¼ inches). She also finished second in the 100 hurdles and third in the long jump as she tallied a team-high 34 points.
“I wouldn’t be where I am without my coaches and my teammates,” said Simon, a Southern Miss signee. “As a senior, I like that I’ll be able to look back and say, ‘We won state,’ when I’m at the next level.”
Also providing key support were sisters Lucy Cramer and Molly Cramer, along with Mia Pulliam.
An eighth grader, Lucy Cramer won the 800 (2:21.94), was second in the 1,600 and fourth in the 3,200. Seventh grader Molly Cramer placed fifth in the 3,200 and ran a leg on Episcopal’s second-place 4x800 relay team.
“I believe we performed well in all of our events,” Lucy Cramer said of the effort put forth by the sisters. “We were working to get our team in position to win the title. Everyone on our team did an incredible job.”
Pulliam, who signed with Rhodes College, was second in the pole vault and contributed legs in two relays.
Dunham’s Jordyn Minor won the 100 (11.80) to help the Tigers finish sixth with 30 points.
In the boys competition, Mansfield took first with 56 points. Thomas Jefferson was second with 41 points while Episcopal came in third at 39.
The Knights boys were led by distance runner Sacha Dernoncourt’s 14 points. Dernoncourt was third in the 800, and he picked up a pair of fourth-place finishes in the 1,600 and 3,200.
Alex Hollier was sixth in the 1,600 and fourth in the 3,200.