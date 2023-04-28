SULPHUR — Second-seeded Albany stopped a Beau Chene comeback attempt in the seventh and held on to notch a 8-7 victory in Division II nonselect semifinal action at the LHSAA state softball tournament.
Runs by Chloe Bonvillain and Lindsey Manuel in the seventh trimmed Beau Chene’s deficit to one run before a Camile Champagne ground-out gave Albany the win on Friday at Frasch Park.
With the win, the Hornets (25-3), who made the LHSAA tourney for the first time since 2010, advance to play top-seeded (34-2) at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Albany scored four runs in the second inning that included Taylor Williams bouncer to center that scored Camdyn Cooper and Sydni Griffith. That gave AHS a 5-0 lead.
“We had to get up on them fast and take the momentum,” Albany coach Brian Ford said. “Those five runs did it.”
Williams went 3-for-4 with three singles. Brilee Ford scored on a Cooper single for Albany’s first run of the game.
Beau Chene (25-3) tied the game in the fifth when Chloe Bonvillain’s two-run single deep into center field drove home Emma Marks and Brooklyn Poullard. A Kirsten Lalonde triple also scored two runs.
Ford struck out five and allowed two walks for Albany.