SULPHUR — North DeSoto rallied to claim a 7-4 victory over Albany in the Division II nonselect title game at the LHSAA state softball tournament.
But coach Brian Ford was quick to quash the notion that the Hornets did not post a victory in their own right.
“We did win a championship today … for our school, for the community, for our fans and for our parents,” Ford said. “No doubt about that. We made history for the school and hopefully someone can come along and beat what we have done.
“We’ve had a great season, great memories and we’ve taught how to be better human beings and better ballplayers over the last three months.”
And yes, second-seeded Albany (26-4) nearly won the first softball title game in school history Saturday at Frasch Park.
Ford’s daughter, Brilee, a McNeese signee, launched a three-run homer in the top of the first to give the Hornets an early lead. The Livingston Parish school now has LHSAA runner-up finishes in girls basketball and softball this spring.
Top-seeded North DeSoto (35-2) did not take the lead until scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Payton Miller and Laney Johnson each hit home runs to lead a 12-hit Griffin attack.
Miller finished 3 for 4 with two RBI and Johnson was 2 for 3, also with two RBI, including the go-ahead home run.
From the start of the game Brilee Ford made her mark and finished 2 for 4 with four RBI. She ends the season with 17 home runs.
After Camdyn Cooper and Sydni Griffith drew walks to lead off the game. Ford then hit her first home run off North DeSoto star pitcher Aly Delafield, who struck out 10.
Brilee Ford's solo homer in the third upped the Albany lead to 4-2. Johnson hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to give North DeSoto the lead.
“We were the underdog today and we had nothing to lose,” Brian Ford noted.
Briley Ford added, “It’s been an amazing senior year. My team has backed me up in so many ways. To get this far in two sports in one year is incredible.”